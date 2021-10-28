Wolfs Gallery in Beachwood has opened “KEN NEVADOMI: Dancing on the Moon,” featuring select works by the Cleveland figurative painter from 1986 to 1993.
Nevadomi’s paintings and drawings spans career spent probing provocative subjects that chronicle the close of the Industrial Age and the birth of the Information Age, according to a news release. Painted in the Rust Belt, Nevadomi’s work forces the viewer to take a raw look in the mirror at beauty and poetry, but also at horror, meaningless violence, obsession, sex, silliness and fantasy, the news release said.
The artist and art professor at Cleveland State University, Nevadomi, born in 1939, earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 1972 and a Masters of Fine Arts from Kent State University in 1975. Nevadomi has been included in juried shows and at least 10 solo exhibitions since 1975. His work was regularly included in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s May Shows winning several first prizes in painting. He was awarded the 1988 Cleveland Arts Prize for Visual Arts.
In September, Wolfs Gallery presented a selection of Ken Nevadomi’s art to New York, becoming the 82-year-old artist’s one-man New York debut.
“Dancing on the Moon” will be the first in an ongoing series of exhibitions showcasing the chapters of this artist’s career.