U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome. Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions. Biden is also stressing the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Hours before he was set to become the first U.S. leader to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation signaled the end of its longstanding ban on Israeli airliners overflying its territory.