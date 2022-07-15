Beachwood-raised and Boston-based writer and storyteller Judah Leblang will return to the Cleveland area for BorderLight: Cleveland International Theatre + Fringe Festival, a live event that runs from July 20 to July 23 at Playhouse Square’s Kennedy’s Theater in downtown Cleveland.
In 2019, Leblang was in town for Local Author Day at the 20th annual Mandel JCC Jewish Book Festival. His book “Echoes of Jerry” – a “small, personal story,” according to the author – is about connecting and creating a deep bond with his deaf uncle, and finding his own voice as a Jewish, gay, single, hard-of-hearing man at age 60.
His small story inspired a one-man show, “It’s Now or Never: My Life in the Late Middle Ages,” which further explores his rocky and intriguing journey through life.
Leblang’s introspective one-hour show has also been performed throughout North America, including festivals in Calgary, Winnipeg and Edmonton, Canada. It was selected as “Best of Festival” at the 2019 Calgary Fringe and has been staged for sold-out audiences at the Chicago Fringe Festival, where it was called “totally engaging” by Boston’s Jewish Advocate – as well as at Gay Games 9 in Cleveland.
“It’s so exciting to be performing this show again, particularly back in the ‘hood’ and at Playhouse Square,” LeBlang told the Cleveland Jewish News from his home in Boston. “There’s a lot of Cleveland in the show – my underdog life while living in this underdog city, with plenty of local references. And because the show focuses on the ungainly process of aging – center stage is a nightstand that contains all the gear I need just to get me through the night, like a sleep apnea device and drops for dry eye – older audiences will find the show relatable and entertaining.”
BorderLight associate producer Josy Jones said, “Judah Leblang’s one-person performance aligns with our festival’s mission to build cross-cultural understanding. In a modern society that continuously excludes and under-appreciates the experiences of (certain) demographics, his piece skillfully juggles humor and poignancy in a way that wraps audiences in the human experience.”
Founded in 2015 by Dale Heinen and Jeffrey Pence, BorderLight features a curated selection of international touring productions, collaborations between Cleveland organizations and international artists, and open call submissions featuring all genres of theatrical performance self-produced by local and national artists. In its inaugural year, the Fringe Festival hosted 40 unique productions and special events from artists from eight countries and attracted 10,000 visitors to downtown Cleveland. The second biennial live festival was postponed due to COVID-19 and transitioned to a virtual festival in 2021.
“We are excited to continue fostering reciprocal connections between Cleveland and the global community and to bring back our signature combination,” Pence said.
Bob Abelman is a freelance journalist.