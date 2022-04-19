Yom Hashoah V’Hagvurah: Cleveland’s Commemoration of the Holocaust and Heroism will open an art exhibit on May 1, with the opening event from 1 to 3 p.m. at 78th St. Studios, 1305 W. 80th St. in Cleveland.
The exhibit will feature art from sixth to 12th graders across Northeast Ohio. Works will reflect on how the resistance during the Holocaust is relevant to today’s society, and what it means to resist. Debby Chudakoff, daughter of Holocaust survivors, will share her family’s story during the opening event.
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through May 21.