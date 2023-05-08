Before Israel was widely regarded as a country ripe with innovation, Cleveland’s business community was ahead of the curve – supporting start-up companies eager to enter the international market.
According to Tom Sudow, director of the Burton D. Morgan Center at Ashland University, and partner of NOVA Medics, a Cleveland-based consulting company, the Northeast Ohio influence in Israel’s business successes dates back to the late 1970s. He told the Cleveland Jewish News that he and other like-minded Cleveland professionals with a passion for Israel noticed there was ample opportunity for Israeli tech to impact Ohio. The first thing that the group did was develop a booth for the 1978 Ohio State Fair to show off Israeli agricultural innovations, as the country was commonly correlated with its farming industry at the time. The exhibit they developed was “widely well received,” leading it to travel for several years to other state fairs.
Through the late 1970s and 1980s, Sudow said he worked for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and went on a mission trip to Israel. On the last day of the mission, with some time to spare, the group went on a tour of a factory that made pacemakers.
“Up until that point in time, if you thought about Israel, you thought of farmers and agriculture,” he said. “But, I suddenly saw this high-tech situation, and that led the Federation to adopt a Tel Aviv neighborhood called Neve Sharret for a time. We rebuilt it and put all these social services in. But Mel Allerhand (who passed away in April 2019) said the work was great, but said we needed to also create business there. He said we couldn’t just throw money at social services.”
Against some “pretty stiff opposition,” Sudow said they got a group together and created “a high-tech operation” creating computer circuit boards, planning to transfer ownership to the neighborhood after five years. While the company thrived for some time, it later shuttered, he added.
By the late 1990s, the Ohio-Israel Chamber of Commerce was created, Sudow said. The group is a statewide non-profit economic development organization created to facilitate business between Ohio and Israel. The chamber functions as an enterprise solutions provider that works to create collaborative relationships between companies seeking to commercialize their technologies, and helping those companies locate or expand their businesses into Ohio communities.
Around the same time, Sudow was named the executive director of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce. He said part of that work was steeped in attracting international business, and he began recruiting companies into the community from Israel.
“That’s when the floodgates opened,” he said. “A few years prior, (former Cleveland Mayor and Ohio Gov. George Voinovich), who had a strong sense for Israel since his daughter was hit and killed by a car and the Jewish community planted a forest for her in Israel in her memory, had established the first office for business in Israel (the Ohio Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office) and it was run by Rick Schottenstein.”
Into the early 2000s, Sudow said there was a sudden growth in Israel-Cleveland business relations, with “a lot of it centered in Beachwood and the work we were doing.” With all of the attention on the Israel business scene, Sudow added many Cleveland and Akron leaders visited Israel to learn more. Some of the businesses that called Cleveland home during that time were Quark Biotech, which was housed on the grounds of the Cleveland Clinic main campus, and Simbionix, Sudow said, noting they both “had long careers here” before being bought or moved out of the community.
“At one point, Simbionix had 30 or 40 people working for them in Cleveland,” he said. “In the early 2000s, Beachwood was successful in recruiting 14 Israeli companies to Northeast Ohio. Some were successful and others didn’t make it. Akron even had its own share. I just saw the opportunity to positively impact both Israel and Ohio.”
Sudow then worked for Cleveland Clinic and helped bring medical companies to work with the clinic throughout Ohio. As 2013/2014 approached, Sudow said a lot of collaboration between Israel and Northeast Ohio “began to wane,” as state leadership “didn’t have the same interests, people retired and passed away, or just retired and explored new areas.”
But what made Cleveland so attractive? Sudow said Northeast Ohio had a “natural challenge” of no one knowing where it was. Overshadowed by business communities like Boston, New York City and Silicon Valley in California, no one knew Cleveland, he said.
“From 2000 to 2019, I was in Israel about 35 times working on these relations,” he said. “But, Cleveland was a small enough area with a large Jewish and Israeli community where we could welcome them. They were welcomed here and they had a place to go. And other than being nice, there had to be a business reason for (businesses) to be here. It made sense for health care, manufacturing and agriculture businesses to come here. In the end, every state figured this out and it became highly competitive.”
Today, the agricultural connection remains in the Negev Foundation’s Ohio-Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative, Sudow said.
While that collaboration is not as widespread now, Sudow said the work he and his colleagues did make a difference in both communities.
“Israel has become known as the start-up nation,” he said. “We learned from Israel about how to do that, and now we’re employing some of those things here too. Israel is a small country, 9 million people isn’t much of a market compared to the United States.
“And for the most part, Israel does not live in a friendly neighborhood. It needed the U.S. market, so we became a conduit. It was a good thing for both sides of the ocean. It grew jobs in Ohio. So, when you look at it, it became a win-win relationship all along the way. Hindsight being 20-20, if Ohio had kept up with what it was doing, we would be even more of a center now.”
Without that work, Sudow said many Israelis likely “couldn’t have identified Cleveland on a map, let alone Ohio.”
“For a long time, we were front and center in the international dialogue,” he said. “We were able to break through. Cleveland has a long history of being a place with very strong ties to Israel. Shifting over to the business side was not a large leap. With those connections, we were enriching lives and building community.”