The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation was founded in Cleveland in 1953 and has worked in Israel for 33 of Israel’s 75 year history. The foundation’s focus on Israel is the result of the Mandel brothers’ love of the country and its people, Stephen H. Hoffman, the foundation’s board of trustees chairman and president emeritus of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said.
“They all remember when there wasn’t an Israel,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “They know what the state of the Jewish people was like before Israel and the change in the image and flourishing of the Jewish people since the creation of the state of Israel and they wanted to be part of building that society. And that’s what we do through the work of the foundation. We’re building a stronger system.”
The foundation’s work in Israel began in 1991 when Israel’s minister of education approached Morton Mandel with a challenge: he needed more highly-qualified professionals to staff key positions within the Ministry of Education. This led to the establishment of the Mandel Leadership Institute in Jerusalem. Currently, the foundation runs several other programs, including the Mandel School for Educational Leadership, Mandel Center for Leadership in the Negev, Mandel Leadership Center in the North and the Mandel Graduate Unit.
Hoffman said, on the occasion of Israel’s 75th anniversary, the foundation’s focus remains on training the kind of leadership that can carry the country through the next 75 years and beyond.
“Mort Mandel had a philosophy, that it’s all about who leads,” he said. “And our job is to prepare leaders to search and create answers to the problems and challenges that they encounter in their journeys. We’ve been doing this now for about 25 years and we think we’ve helped solve some of the challenges. But there’s more to come as you can see from the current events. And we’re trying to equip people to be productive citizens in building their society for the next 75 years and more.”
The Mandel Foundation’s work touches all populations across Israel, regardless of religion, political beliefs, lifestyle or location, Hoffman said.
“We believe that Israel should be a Democratic and Jewish state for all of its citizens,” Hoffman said. “To that end, we have educational programs to train leaders in education, leaders in community service, leaders in social activism to the north and in the south, in the area of Jewish culture, in the area of promoting civic activism in the haredi community, separate for men and for women. We work with the Bedouin community in the Negev, with the entire population in Israel’s north and we also occasionally do programs to train civil servants at the request of the government.”
Jehuda Reinharz, the foundation’s president and CEO, said the foundation is able to engage individuals from very different backgrounds due, in great part, to the foundation’s refusal to engage in politics.
“One thing we don’t do is don’t get involved in politics ... which is why everybody in the Israeli landscape feels comfortable coming to us,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We don’t ask somebody, what is his or her political views, what do they think? We just expect that they be of high intellectual caliber and that their aim like our aim is going to improve Israeli society when they leave our programs.”
Reinharz said the goal of these programs is for the participants to be stronger leaders with a focus on bettering Israel. The hope is also that learning and working closely together for two years will help build understanding and bonds between individuals who may otherwise not interact.
“Here they get to know (their classmates as) people they get to appreciate them as people, try to understand what motivates them, why they have the kinds of views that they have and it’s all done without yelling and screaming but in the context of a class where they sit literally for morning until late in the afternoon,” he said. “And I can see them, they socialize together, they sometimes become friends, visit each other. So, I think that has an enormous impact on their lives and on the way they think.”
One such program is the Mandel School for Educational Leadership, which takes 20 or so candidates a year out of a pool of hundreds of people. Participants are leaders in their 30s and 40s from various sectors and walks of life who attend the school full time for two years. During that time, the Mandel Foundation pays them a salary and takes care of any other needs they might have, so participants can focus on their studies.
The goal is to have stronger, more well-rounded leaders, through, among other things, the study of humanities, Hoffman and Reinharz both said.
Hoffman said studying humanities provides “the ability to have a deeper appreciation of how social interactions and sociological trends can impact their ambition as leaders.”
For example, the Mandel School for Educational Leadership includes coursework in “Humanities and Jewish Studies,” which addresses issues such as: “plurality and pluralism; the worthy human being; political philosophy and Israel; foundations of poetry; the individual and the community in literature,” according to the program’s website.
Hoffman said the Mandel Foundation also recently started introducing humanities into science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies at universities to improve the way participants from the high tech and engineering sectors think and also interact with others.
He said, as a result of studying the humanities, students will “have a broader appreciation of how the world works, not just the technical world, but the world they’re trying to impact through their technology. We believe it (also) gives them a more incisive way of doing analysis . ...”
Reinharz said the humanities are important because it allows individuals to “think in broader terms about society, about values,” he said. “These are really values programs. ... They read philosophy and poetry and history and sociology. It broadens their point of view, it makes them more knowledgeable about different aspects of life.”
Reinharz said over the more than three decades Mandel has operated in Israel, it has trained between 2,300 and 2,400 individuals in the Mandel School for Educational Leadership alone. These are graduates who have gone on to be leaders in politics, education, technology and other fields.
“We believe that after two years … They are imbued with that sense of trying to improve Israeli society as leaders because the overall concept is leadership,” he said. “We believe that leaders who graduate will train and instruct the next generation of leaders.”
Graduates have told him the program “has changed their way of thinking ... certainly the way they think about society and what their role in Israeli society is about,” Reinharz said.
Hoffman said the Mandel Foundation’s impact in Israel can be understood through the work the graduates do in the community. Those graduates include former speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein who served in that role from 2013 to 2020, high-ranking officials in the Ministry of Education, leaders of various schools in Israel and others.
Program participants “are having an impact as leaders,” he said.