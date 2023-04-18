Initially, Theodor Herzl’s plans for the creation of a Jewish state and for bringing the Jewish people back to their ancient homeland must have seemed entirely unrealistic. But following the convening of the First Zionist Congress in the Swiss city of Basel, Herzl wrote the following: “In Basel, I founded the Jewish state,” he wrote in his diary on Sept. 3, 1897. “If I said this out loud today, l would be greeted by universal laughter. In five years perhaps, and certainly in 50 years, everyone will perceive it.”
Just over 50 years later, on May 14, 1948, as the British withdrew from the country, the state of Israel was proclaimed by the country’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion. There is no historical parallel of a persecuted people scattered around the world returning to their ancient homeland.
Zionism took several forms, which complemented one another. Herzl, who died in 1904 at the age of 44 and never lived to witness the major strides of the Zionist movement, was the personification of political Zionism.
The first milestone in the effort came in 1917 when the British foreign secretary, Lord Balfour, issued a very British-sounding letter stating that “his Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” That was of importance because Britain was a major power, but it became key after World War I, when the League of Nations gave Britain a mandate to govern Palestine in 1920.
A second aspect of Zionism was practical Zionism – the idea that if a Jewish state were to be established, it required the presence of a significant Jewish population in the country and the development of all the hallmarks of a country, including institutions of governance, agriculture, industry, towns and cities and infrastructure. The first wave of immigration began in the 1880s, prior to the First Zionist Congress, but there were new waves of immigrants in the subsequent decades. And in the years since Israel’s establishment in 1948, the country has taken in an astounding 3.3 million immigrants.
There was also cultural Zionism, the most miraculous achievement of which was the revival of Hebrew as the spoken language of the Jews of the country in the making. Herzl, by the way, scoffed at such a prospect. In his landmark pamphlet “The Jewish State,” he claimed that it would be impossible to buy a train ticket in Hebrew.
Today, Israel has a modern train network selling tickets in Hebrew via smartphone apps. And thanks to a generation that worked tirelessly to revive Hebrew, and to the Hebrew Language Academy, which still helps guide the language’s development, Israelis can not only buy a train ticket in Hebrew, but can also talk about complex technology in the language, with vocabulary based on ancient Hebrew roots.
In the beginning
Despite the early support from Britain for a Jewish homeland, the British later limited Jewish immigration at a tragically fateful time for the Jewish people, just prior to the extermination of European Jewry in the Holocaust – under pressure from Arabs living in the country. Amid continuing Arab-Jewish tensions in Palestine after World War II, the British announced that they would withdraw from the country.
The future of Palestine shifted to the United Nations and a special committee that studied the issue. It recommended partitioning the country into a Jewish state and an Arab state (and the temporary internationalization of Jerusalem). This was the most critical period for political Zionism as efforts were made to get the U.N. General Assembly to vote in favor of the resolution.
One of the leading figures in that effort was a Cleveland rabbi – Abba Hillel Silver. Following the United Nations’ acceptance of the partition plan on Nov. 29, 1947, all-out fighting broke out between Jewish and Arab forces in Palestine, even before the British withdrawal in May of the following year.
It was the armistice lines set in 1949 at the end of the War of Independence that shaped Israel’s initial boundaries. The war had displaced hundreds of thousands of Arabs and also coincided with a flood of Jewish immigrants to the country, mainly from Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Dire housing shortages meant that many of the Jewish newcomers lived in transit camps.
The Arab world initially refused to recognize Israel’s existence and the presence of Arab refugees in surrounding Arab countries reinforced that stance. The Arabs vowed to destroy Israel and in 1956, after mounting attacks on Israel and the disruption of Israeli navigation, Israel went to war with Egypt. Israel was ultimately forced to withdraw from Egyptian territory, but secured arrangements that strengthened its military posture.
In 1967, after Egypt ordered peacekeeping forces out of the area and again declared a blockade of Israeli shipping, Israel launched a preemptive strike. Jordan and Syria joined the fighting on Egypt’s side. Israel emerged victorious in less than a week in what became known as the Six-Day War. It captured the entire Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip from Egypt, the West Bank from Jordan and the Golan Heights from Syria. Israel reunited Jerusalem, the eastern half of which, where the Temple Mount and the Western Wall are, had been under Jordanian control.
Yom Kippur War
There was another round of fighting in 1973, in which Arab forces launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur. Following heavy losses, Israel finally gained the upper hand.
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made a breakthrough visit to Israel in 1977 and the two countries signed a peace agreement two years later, when Menachem Begin was prime minister. The 1990s saw the establishment of a self-governing Palestinian Authority in portions of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which was seen as a precursor to an independent Palestinian state. In 1994, Jordan also signed a peace treaty with Israel.
The following year, the Israeli architect of the controversial peace process with the Palestinians, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, was gunned down at a peace rally in Tel Aviv. The country in many ways is still suffering from the trauma and division that preceded and followed the assassination.
It was only in 2020, with the signing of the Abraham Accords that the next major breakthrough came in relations with the Arab world, with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalizing relations with the Jewish state. Morocco would follow.
Palestinian relationships
Relations with the Palestinians have been much more complex. After the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel began building Jewish neighborhoods in the eastern half of Jerusalem to make it difficult or impossible to redivide the city. For their part, the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
In the years since the Six-Day War, Israeli governments – some grudgingly and some enthusiastically – have permitted the establishment of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The Palestinians view the West Bank, along with Gaza, as part of a future Palestinian state, but complicating matters further, in 2007, the Islamist Hamas movement took over Gaza, ousting the Palestinian Authority and turning the territory into a terrorist base.
Israel effectively annexed East Jerusalem in 1967 and the Syrian Golan Heights in 1981, but it has never annexed the West Bank, which is now home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis as well as millions of Palestinians. The future of the territory remains a matter of dispute not only between Israel and the Palestinians, but also among Israelis themselves.
Despite the challenges and disagreements, Israel is one of the most spectacular successes of nation-building in the post-World War II period. From a Jewish population of roughly 600,000 Jews and 100,000 Arabs, it is now home to more than 9 million people, around 80% of whom are Jewish. It has also welcomed more than 3 million immigrants, including more than 70,000 last year alone. Theodor Herzl would be amazed.
So would Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who led the effort to revive the Hebrew language. A major Israeli cultural milestone was achieved in 1966 when Hebrew writer S.Y. Agnon received the Nobel Prize for Literature. In the years since, a number of Israeli authors have achieved major international recognition, including David Grossman and the late Amos Oz.
A thriving nation
Theater, the plastic arts and music have thrived in the new Jewish state and several Israeli universities are also top-ranked. Since 2002, nine Israeli academics have won Nobel Prizes in economics or chemistry.
In contrast to Israel’s early years, when notable among its exports was oranges, over the past two decades, it has become an economic powerhouse that has attracted billions of dollars of investment to its high-tech sector. Astoundingly, high-tech products now account for half of Israel’s exports.
The dominant figure in Israeli politics over the past two decades has been Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who has even bested the record of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, as the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Following a stint in the 1990s, and his electoral defeat in 1999, he managed to regain the post of prime minister in 2009.
Israel’s proportional representation system of parliamentary government in many ways suits a new country in which contentious issues such as the country’s borders and the role of religion are unsettled, but in recent years, the elections have led to inconclusive outcomes or unstable coalition governments. The political situation was further complicated when Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 while prime minister on corruption charges. His trial is ongoing.
Netanyahu was ousted from power following an election in 2021. For the first time, Israel had a coalition government that included an Arab party, the United Arab List. The common denominator in that government was opposition to Netanyahu, but differences within the coalition led to its losing its majority in 2022. Another election was held in November 2022, which brought Netanyahu back into power at the helm of the most right-wing government in the country’s history.
His government has a stable majority in parliament, but its legislative plans, which would give the government dominance over the selection of Supreme Court justices and give parliament the right to overturn Supreme Court decisions, has sparked weekly protests that have attracted upwards of 200,000 people in Tel Aviv alone. At the end of March, amid the demonstrations and his plunge in public opinion polls, Netanyahu agreed to pause the legislation until after Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary (according to the Hebrew calendar) on April 26.
Even the most dispassionate observer of the sweep of history since the First Zionist Congress in 1897 would have to admit that Israel’s story is extraordinary in every respect. What Theodor Herzl started ultimately transformed the Jewish people from a persecuted and poor minority nearly everywhere that Jews lived into a people with a sovereign homeland that has taken its place among the family of nations. The Zionist movement has also created a strong and confident country of 9 million Israelis rooted in their past, but with an eye toward the future. If the past is any guide, one can only imagine the successes that the country will be celebrating on its 100th anniversary in 25 years.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.