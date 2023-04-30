Northeast Ohio’s Jewish community has no shortage of ways to support Israel through its numerous organizations dedicated to ensuring the country’s viability, health, safety and prosperity.
As the country prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary, these organizations, both national and locally based, focus their efforts to make sure Israel can celebrate the next 75 years – and beyond. The Cleveland Jewish News has complied a list of some of those organizations, including their mission statements from their website.
The Anti-Defamation League
The leading anti-hate organization in the world, the Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913. Its mission remains “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Today, the ADL continues in its fight to combat all forms of antisemitism and bias by using innovation and partnerships to drive its impact. Its values revolve around courage, inclusion, respect, collaboration, integrity, credibility and accountability. On the national level, the ADL is led by Ben Sax, chair of its board of directors, and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director.
Locally, the ADL Cleveland chapter serves Ohio, Kentucky, West Virgina and western Pennsylvania. It is led by interim director Kelly Fishman, who also is the educational director of the organization.
• To learn more, visit adl.org.
American Friends of Magen David Adom/Magen David Adom
American Friends of Magen David Adom, or AFMDA, supports the efforts of Magen David Adom, Israel’s only government-mandated ambulance and emergency medical responder. Referred to as its Red Cross, Magen David Adom was founded in June 1930 in Tel Aviv by seven Israeli doctors who set up a one-room emergency medical service in a hut.
Magen David Adom’s mission is to alleviate human suffering wherever it is found and to protect the lives and health of every individual. For that purpose, it will provide medical aid services, promote tolerance, friendship cooperation and true peace among all people, and promote community well being throughout Israel.
With 200 stations throughout Israel and 17 in Judea and Samaria, Magen David Adom has a staff of more than 30,000 EMTs and paramedics, with 27,000 of them being volunteers.
Magen David Adom has friend societies throughout the world similar to AFMDA in many countries across five continents.
AFMDA itself has four regional offices – Northeast, which includes Ohio, led by Cindy Cutler; Southeast, led by Tamara Karu; Midwest, , led by Richard Zelin; and Western, led by Janet Morgan.
• To learn more about AFMDA, visit afmda.org.
• To learn more about Magen David Adom, visit mdais.org.
American Jewish Committee
American Jewish Committee, commonly referred to as the AJC, was founded in 1906, and is one of the oldest Jewish advocacy organizations. According to a New York Times article in 1990, the organization is widely regarded as “the dean of American Jewish organizations.”
AJC works to “shape a brighter future by taking on the toughest challenges and pursuing the most transformative opportunities,” its website states. Through its global network of offices, institutes and international partnerships, AJC engages with government leaders and civil society to counter antisemitism, bolster Israel and advance democratic values.
The issues it focuses on include defending Israel, combating antisemitism, countering radicalism and extremism, defeating the boycott, sanctions and divestment movement, building interreligious alliances and protecting human rights, according to its website. It does this work through global diplomacy, political advocacy, coalition-building and strategic communications.
The not-for-profit organization is led by CEO Ted Deutch and president Michael L. Tichnor. ADL Cleveland is led by Regional Director Lee C. Shapiro, who was appointed to the role in August 2007.
• To learn more, visit ajc.org.
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces is a non-political, non-military organization that works with the Israel Defense Forces to provide for the well-being of its soldiers, veterans and their family members.
Founded in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors, FIDF is a not-for-profit corporation that operates 26 regional offices in the United States and is headquartered in New York City, according to its website. Its mission focuses on transforming the lives of young men and women in the IDF through empowering educational, financial, well-being and cultural initiatives, with a vision to secure the survival of Israel, providing a homeland for Jews worldwide.
National leadership consists of CEO Rabbi Steven Weil, who consults with its board of trustees to complete the FIDF’s work. Its Ohio chapter, which was founded in 1983, boasts 3,000 supporters throughout Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown and Toledo. It is led by director Lane Schlessel and development associate Jill Barron.
• To learn more, visit fidf.org.
Hadassah
Hadassah, the women’s Zionist organization of North America, was founded before Israel was even a state – operating for over 100 years and with a membership of 300,000 women, according to its website.
Its work is centralized in finding and implementing solutions to “some of the most pressing challenges facing each generation,” including advancing women’s health, supporting a strong Israel and instilling Jewish values in future generations.
According to its website, its mission statement is: “Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, is a volunteer organization that inspires a passion for and commitment to the land, the people, and the future of Israel. Through education, advocacy, and youth development, and its support of medical care and research at Hadassah Medical Organization, Hadassah enhances the health and lives of people in Israel, the United States and worldwide.”
Its national president is Rhoda Smolow. Its CEO and executive director is Naomi Adler.
Hadassah’s Greater Cleveland chapter operated for over 100 years before it shuttered in 2015. Its programming was absorbed into the Midwest region of Hadassah since, which is led by president Francine Ephraim.
• For more information, visit hadassah.org.
Israel Bonds
Israel Bonds, also known as the Development Corporation for Israel, is one of the country’s most valued economic and strategic resources, according to its website.
With a proven record of success spanning over 70 years, the Bonds organization helps in building every sector of Israel’s economy. Worldwide sales have exceeded $48 billion since the first bonds were issues in 1951, according to its website, and proceeds from the sale of Israel bonds play a role in Israel’s evolution into a global leader in high-tech, green tech and bio-tech. Since its inception, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.
Its national board of directors is led by chairman Howard L. Goldstein; its national campaign advisory council is led by Larry Olschwanger; and its international board of directors is also led by chairman Goldstein.
Israel Bonds has sales offices throughout the United States. Locally, Thomas Lockshin is executive director for Ohio and Kentucky.
• To learn more, visit israelbonds.com.
The Jewish Education Center of Cleveland
The Jewish Education Center of Cleveland is a nationally-recognized central agency “at the cutting edge of educational practice providing professional growth, organizational support and avenues for Jewish journeys,” according to its website.
Functioning as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s educational arm, the JEC was created in 1993 as the result of a merger of the Federation’s Commission on Jewish Continuity and Cleveland’s Bureau of Jewish Education, which was founded in 1924. Its mission is to ensure Jewish continuity in Cleveland by fostering and strengthening lifelong Jewish learning and education across diverse settings, with its core values including Jewish traditions and values; pursuit of excellence; lifelong learning; education children and families in any and all settings; innovation and inspiration; capacity building; research and evaluation; centrality of Hebrew in Jewish life; and commitment to Israel, among others.
Marlyn Bloch Jaffe serves as its executive director.
• For more information, visit jecc.org.
Jewish Federation of North America/Jewish Federation of Cleveland
The Jewish Federations of North America, formerly the United Jewish Communities, is an American Jewish umbrella organization consisting of 146 Jewish Federations and 300 independent Jewish communities in the United States.
Led nationally by president and CEO Eric D. Fingerhut, a former Clevelander, JFNA’s community federations raise and distribute a combined over $3 billion annually. Through panned giving and endowment programs, it supports social welfare, social services and educational needs. According to its website, JFNA provides services that build the capacity of local Jewish communities. It helps Federations learn from one another, build affinity groups and provide training, collateral materials and seed funding for innovation; as well as partner with Israeli government and various agencies to secure the Jewish state; helps vulnerable groups like immigrants and Holocaust survivors; and lobbies in Washington, D.C. to secure funds to flow into Jewish communities.
Cleveland’s Federation, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, is led by President Erika B. Rudin-Luria. According to its website, its priorities are caring for one another, preparing for the future, sharing perspectives and repairing the world.
• To learn more, visit jewishfederations.org.
• To learn more about the local federation, visit jewishcleveland.org.
Jewish National Fund
A nonprofit organization and United Nations non-governmental office, Jewish National Fund was established in 1901 by Theodore Herzl with the goal to buy and develop land in Israel.
Since its inception, it has planted more than 250 million trees; built over 250 reservoirs and dams; developed over 250,000 acres of land; created more than 2,000 parks; provided infrastructure for over 1,000 communities; and connected thousands of children and young adults to Israel and their heritage, according to its website. Its work is focused on bringing an enhanced quality of life to all of Israel’s residents and translate those advancements to the world beyond.
“Greening” the desert with millions of trees, building parks, creating new communities, bolstering the country’s water supply; helping develop agriculture techniques; and educating all about the founding and importance of Israel and Zionism, JNF is the single largest provider of Zionist programs in the United States. It divides its work into seven areas - forestry and green innovations, water solutions, community building, Zionist education and advocacy, research and development, heritage sites, and disabilities and special needs, its website states.
JNF is led nationally by CEO Russell F. Robinson. Its Northern Ohio office is led by director Ari Milgrom.
• To learn more, visit jnf.org.
NA’AMAT
NA’AMAT, a Jewish women’s organization that supports Israel, has operated since 1925.
Self identifying as an Israel-focused organization dedicated to uplifting women and children, NA’AMAT provides resources and support to remove obstacles to health and happiness, according to its website. Driven by tikkun olam, women’s empowerment and helping provide new possibilities for diverse communities of women, children and families in Israel, its national president for 2022-2025 is Jan Gurvitch.
Its sister movement, NA’AMAT USA, has existed for more than 90 years, providing critical support to NA’AMAT Israel and its educational and social service programs for women and children. In the United States, NA’AMAT USA is a “vigorous advocate for progressive legislation advancing women’s rights, child welfare, and educational initiatives,” according to its website, and is inclusive in its membership.
Its Cleveland council is led by executive director Marci Curtis and board president Melanie Kutnick.
• For more information about NA’AMAT, visit naamat.org.
• For more information about the Cleveland council, visit naamatcle.org.
National Council of Jewish Women
Founded in 1893, the National Council of Jewish Women is the oldest Jewish grassroots organization in the country.
According to its website, the organization is “continually guided by Jewish values that call on us to improve the lives of the most vulnerable women, children and families,” working both in the United States and Israel to achieve this goal. With over 210,000 members, 60 sections across 30 states, a state policy advocacy network and seven advocacy teams, NCJW uses its “Theory of Change” to accomplish meaningful education, combined with progressive and feminist advocacy and dedicated community service, all to result in impactful transformation on the local, state and federal levels.
Nationally, NCJW is led by president Dana Gershon and CEO Sheila Katz.
Its Cleveland section, NCJW/Cleveland, has operated for 125 years. With more than 2,500 members and supporters, the organization initiates and contributes to local community service projects and social action initiatives. It is led by Executive Director Mindi Axner.
• To learn more about the local chapter, visit ncjwcleveland.org.
• To learn more about the national organization, visit ncjw.org.
ORT America
ORT America is the leading fundraising organization supporting ORT’s global network, transforming lives through education and training in 40 countries, according to its website.
Since 1880, ORT has been the only global Jewish educational network that provides “students with a premier education that prepares them for advancement and life-long success,” its website states. For more than 140 years, ORT has offered access to educational programs in under-resourced communities. Today, it also serves as a foundational Jewish institution in diaspora Jewish communities around the world.
Its website states that ORT original focused on teaching 19th century Russian Jews essential trades and professions, and has evolved to provide 21st century technology that empowers individuals and strengthens communities and Jewish life worldwide. Its mission states that it wishes to “transform lives through education driven by Jewish values and innovation that empowers people and strengthens communities.”
The ORT network has a presence in schools, universities and vocational training programs in over 40 countries, according to its website. ORT America consists of thousands of people throughout the United States, with a presence in eight regions across the country.
Nationally, it is led by president and CEO Barbara Birch. Regionally, Alyssa Giterman serves as the director of the Ohio Region.
• To learn more, visit ortamerica.org.