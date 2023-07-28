Shirley Goodman
Over 28 years, Shirley Goodman touched the lives of hundreds of families as the director of Volunteers for Clevelanders in Israel.
She founded the organization in 1987, leading at the helm until her death at age 80 on Feb. 2, 2006. The goal of Volunteers for Clevelanders was to help Clevelanders make aliyah and provide support once they were in Israel.
As a leader, Goodman was very hands-on. At the time of her death, the Cleveland Hometown Association in Israel, sponsored by Volunteers for Clevelanders, was made up of 600 families and individuals who had made aliyah from Cleveland. Many of them had been taught by Goodman in her aliyah classes or had met her on one of her frequent visits to Israel.
Goodman was recalled for her efforts to connect Clevelanders living in Israel and going the extra mile to ensure a smooth transition for families making the move. This work included preparatory classes in Cleveland and assistance in Israel with the move and finding employment and housing.
Barbara Mandel
Barbara Mandel impacted many aspects of the Jewish community in Cleveland and abroad through her volunteerism, philanthropy and activism. Her work largely focused on education, human services and the arts.
As a volunteer, Mandel’s involvement in the community extend to vice chair of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, president of the Cleveland section and national level of the National Council of Jewish Women, and roles at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.
At the time of her death, the Mandel Foundation posted this quote from Michael Hoffman, President & CEO of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, on its website, “Barbara Mandel was a compassionate, dedicated individual who believed in the vitality of cultural arts and the importance of the state of Israel to the Jewish community. She and Mort ... changed the course of our local and global communities and ensured a bright future for generations to come.”
Barbara Mandel also supported Brandeis philanthropically along with her husband, Mort Mandel. The Mandel Foundation and Barbara Mandel made a $22.5 million gift to the university in 2007 for the Mandel Center for Humanities.
Supporting the arts, Mandel chaired the board of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York and gave a $10 million gift from the Morton and Barbara Mandel Family Foundation.
Her work extended beyond the United States as she served in several roles for Hebrew University, as well as president of the American Friends of Hebrew University.
Prior to her death in 2019 at age 93, Mandel had received several honors for her work, including the annual Hannah G. Solomon Award from NCJW and she was elected to Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame.