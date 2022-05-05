After three days full of activities, the JPro22 conference wrapped up May 4 where it began in the grand ballroom of the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.
The conference, which combined JPro with the Jewish Federations of North America’s two conferences, FTPI and FedPro, carried the theme of collaboration over the three-day period and took place in person for the first time since 2019.
The closing of the annual conference, which brought 1,200 Jewish professionals from 30 communities and over 400 organizations across the United States and Canada, featured speeches from Yoshi Silverstein, a Cleveland transplant and founder and executive director of Mitsui Collective; former Clevelander Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of JFNA; Ilana Aisen, CEO of JPro, and Shira Hutt, executive vice president of JFNA; and JPro chairs Audra Berg, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, Tamara Fish, co-founder of KHAZBAR: An Oasis in Deserts of Jewish Diversity, Michael Hoffman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, and Rabbi Deborah Waxman, president and CEO of Reconstructing Judaism.
“The conference was an enormous success,” Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The city of Cleveland and the Cleveland Jewish community had the opportunity to share all that it loves with 1,200 people who I am convinced will return to Cleveland many, many times over.”
She said the theme of collaboration is really about relationships and the conference allowed professionals from all backgrounds and places to connect and come together.
Each year, JPro honors two young professionals with an award, but this year chose to honor six at the conference. Each honoree was introduced by a colleague and given an artwork designed by Jennifer Kaplan,
The honorees include: Shira Berkovits, CEO and president of Sacred Spaces; Rachael Fried, executive director of JQY; Jill Goldstein Smith, senior program manager for the Foundation for Jewish Camp; Tema Smith, director of Jewish outreach and partnership for the Anti-Defamation League; Galia Godel, program manager of the LGBTQ initiative at Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Greater Philadelphia; and Esther Oziel, manager of leadership development and strategic engagement for UJA Genesis at UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.
“Seeing the impressive recipients of the JPro award really is inspiring and activating for all of us in the field to see their tremendous work that’s going on and to be able to honor professionals at all levels,” Rebecca Ruberg from the Jewish Education Project in New York City told the CJN.
Other attendees shared their excitement to be back after two years and to be able to connect with so many other Jewish professionals.
“I think it’s incredibly exciting that after two years, 1,200 Jewish professionals can come together and celebrate their work and how they’ve helped the community be stronger following very intense challenges,” Jonathan Fass from the Jewish Education Project in New York City told the CJN.
Alisha Goodman, vice chair of JPro and senior director of operations and technology for Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, told the CJN, “It was great to reconnect with people in person, to share, to learn, to meet and to participate.”