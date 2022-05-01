For Adam Lehman, growing up in Cleveland provided a grounding that inspired him to become the president and CEO of Hillel International.
“I have fond memories of the very large, extended family seders we had when I was young, often hosted at the home of my great uncle and aunt, Dan and Elaine Rocker,” Lehman wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an April 24 email. “Those seders embodied the qualities – joyful, diverse and sometimes raucous – that you’ll often find at a high energy Hillel program or experience.”
He has spoken of Cleveland’s “chip on the shoulder” regarding the city’s reputation in his childhood and its unflattering nicknames, as contributing to his own motivation.
“Growing up in Cleveland, I feel like I came away with a uniquely Cleveland mix of blue-collar work ethic, chip-on-the-shoulder motivation, and irrational optimism (this will be our year),” he wrote, referring to the often-underdog status of the city’s professional sports teams.
Lehman, the son of Linda Rocker Silverberg, who was a Cuyahoga County (Ohio) judge, and former U.S. Rep. Harry Lehman, spoke fondly of his maternal grandfather, Judge Manny Rocker.
“The combination of my family background and upbringing in the Cleveland Jewish community pointed me toward my current work as a Jewish communal professional,” he wrote. “Growing up, that combination was perhaps best embodied within my grandfather, Judge Manny Rocker. While I don’t think anyone would describe Manny as ‘religious,’ he was shaped by the Jewish values and commitments of his father (Henry) and grandfather (Samuel), which in turn guided his longtime community service and leadership as a municipal court judge.”
Lehman grew up in the east side of Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, graduating from Shaker Heights High School in 1985. He grew up attending both Park Synagogue, then in Cleveland Heights, and Suburban-Temple Kol Ami in Beachwood.
Having taken the top leadership role at Hillel just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lehman said, “I’m especially proud of how our movement has responded during the pandemic period, with agility and commitment, so that we could support students through this incredibly tumultuous period. Our many innovations from this period are going to serve students and campus communities well for years to come. As a very fresh example, we just completed our fourth virtual College Fair, providing high school students and parents a new way of ‘visiting campuses’ and learning about Jewish life at their schools of interest.”
In addition, Lehman worked to address a rising tide of antisemitism on campus, rolling out several new initiatives.
The initiatives included a new online reporting tool called ReportCampusHate.org, partnering with the Anti-Defamation League in a study of campus antisemitism. It also unveiled an initiative with colleges and universities across the country to improve the climate for Jewish students, and most recently, held a two-day summit with the American Council on Education and American Jewish Committee for college presidents, also on addressing rising campus antisemitism. The summit was attended by more than 40 university chancellors and presidents and a similar number of additional senior administrators from leading institutions. Hillel also rolled out a #ownyourstar campaign on social media which garnered more than 5 million views during its six weeks, and then captured industry awards for Hillel International.
In addition, under the title, “Understanding Antisemitism on Campus,” Hillel is using three videos to educate staff and student leaders.
Previously, he told the CJN about his first involvement with Hillel.
Lehman, 55, thought he would go into public service when he headed to Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., and at Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass. When he chose Dartmouth, he did not think much about Hillel, but found himself turning to Rabbi Michael Paley after the death of his grandmother, Harriet Rocker, during college.
“It really created a gateway for me to get involved in Hillel as a student,” he said. “I really had a sense for both (the role) Hillel can play for students and the way it can meaningfully change lives.”
Named president and CEO in January 2020, he had first been named interim CEO and COO, according to his bio at Hillel International.
He previously served as president and COO of the venture-backed software and data analytics company Lotame Solutions and in the same role with the crowd-sourced creative platform GeniusRocket. He spent eight years with America Online, serving as senior vice president and group chief operating officer for the 150-person central business development unit, developing strategies, business plans and strategic partnerships to expand and solidify AOL’s global business presence across numerous international offices and joint ventures.
He also was a founder of the early-stage investment company Rock Ridge Ventures, and an entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business.
He is a former board member of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, Beth Sholom Congregation and Fair Chance D.C. He has also been active in the Jewish arts scene as the author of a series of plays inspired by the Jewish holidays. He is a founding member of the D.C.-based Jewish a cappella group JewKvox, which has performed before members of Congress, at Nationals Park and at numerous Jewish and Israel events in the Washington D.C., area.
A parent of two daughters, Lehman belongs to Beth Sholom Congregation in Potomac, Md., a Modern Orthodox congregation.
“We’re post-denominational as a family,” he said.
Lehman lives in Potomac with his wife, Belinda Krifcher Lehman, who is also involved in Jewish communal work, serving as a board member of Camp Ramah of New England and as the board vice president for Israel programs at National Ramah Commission. Their older daughter, Dahlia, graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, and their younger daughter, Jessica, attends Tulane University in New Orleans.