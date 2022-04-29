Cleveland has been a fertile incubator for both lay leaders and professionals in national Jewish communal service, according to Stephen H. Hoffman, president emeritus of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Hoffman, whom others count as a mentor in their volunteer and lay leadership and was on loan to run the Jewish Federations of North America from 2001 to 2004 as its CEO, credits the work of several prominent Jewish leaders from Cleveland who paved the way for the current generation of lay and professional Jewish leaders on the national stage.
Hoffman easily named late Clevelanders who took on national roles – Jordan Band, Stanley Horowitz, Morton Mandel, Irving Kane, Bennett Yanowitz, Henry Zucker, among others – setting the example for others to follow both in their own generations and in future ones.
Band, who was a lawyer at Ulmer & Berne in Cleveland, was president of National Jewish Community Relations Advisory Council.
Horowitz was executive director of Cleveland’s Jewish Community Federation (now the Jewish Federation of Cleveland) and was the first person to lead the United Jewish Appeal to come out of the local federation system.
Along the way, “He seeded one out of every four large federations in the U.S., just a small sign that he was a professional’s professional,” Hoffman told the Cleveland Jewish News at the time of Horowitz’s death.
Kane served in national roles – among them, chairman of the National Jewish Community Relations Advisory Board, president of the Council of Jewish Federations and president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, whom Hoffman called “one of the founders of AIPAC.”
Mandel, a businessman, philanthropist and pioneer in Jewish communal leadership nationally, left a critical and cultural legacy of leadership at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, whose building is named for himand his late brothers, Jack and Joe.
Hoffman is now the Mandel Foundation chairman.
Zucker led the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for nearly 30 years and remained active in Jewish communal affairs after retiring as federation executive vice president in 1976. He served as a consultant for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee as well.
Hoffman noted that Zucker professionally developed CEO’s of many large city federations in his day.
“Nothing is more important than human services,” Zucker said in a 1991 interview. “People have to realize that they cannot live by themselves, doing what they please, and not contribute to the health of their communities. If they don’t, we are going to suffer.”
Yanowitz was a past president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the National Jewish Community Relations Advisory Council (now the Jewish Council for Public Affairs) and the Jewish Education Service of North America.
Hoffman also named a series of living legends – Albert and Charles Ratner, Warren “Renny” Wolfson, Robert Goldberg, Tim Wuliger – all of whom have served roles on the national stage. Joe Kanfer, who lives in Akron, has also served as chairman of Jewish Federations of North America.
There is Michael Siegal, who succeeded Charles Ratner as chairman of the board of The Jewish Agency for Israel, and who was board chair of Jewish Federations of North America. Siegal also was international chairman of Israel Bonds.
Alan Gill, who is from Cleveland, served as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Columbus (now known as JewishColumbus) and is executive vice president emeritus at the American Joint Jewish Distribution Committee, who now lives in Israel.
“I think it has to do partly with the kind of organized Midwest Jewish community that we are, with the kind of values of being of service to others,” Hoffman said. “And, the fact that there were always role models that people were following.”
He specifically credited Zucker “who nurtured a lot of lay leaders,” including the board chairs at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Stemming from this legacy of service and leadership, there are four men from Cleveland serving in professional roles nationally – Howard Kohr, CEO at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, William C. Daroff, president of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, and Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International.
“They got their training, so to speak, by what they did first in Cleveland,” Hoffman said. “And then they took it national and/or international.”
He said beyond training, the culture of Cleveland played a role.
“It’s Jewish values, Cleveland values, Federation, culture and encouragement,” Hoffman said. “On one foot, that’s what it is.”