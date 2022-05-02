One of the most challenging aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the painful sense of isolation and disconnection that we have all had from each other. As we begin to move into the post-pandemic period and rebuild the infrastructure of Jewish life, we need to strengthen the ties that bind us through a search for new forms of connection, cooperation, collective action and community.
That is why collaboration is the overarching theme of next week’s conference, JPRO 22: Going Places, Together, in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America. The convention, which will take place right here in Cleveland, unites the professional staff of no fewer than three organizations: Jewish Federations, JPRO (Jewish Professionals), and FTPI (finance, technology, data and human resources) under one roof. We expect more than 1,000 Jewish professionals to attend, a number that we could not have imagined just a few years ago.
The conference could not come at a more momentous time in Jewish life. We face simultaneous challenges on so many fronts, from the lingering effects of the pandemic to emboldened antisemitism and anti-Zionism to the war in Ukraine and ensuing refugee crisis.
What is enabling us to meet these challenges head-on – and, to a large degree, to surmount them – is the power of joining hands both within the North American Jewish community and with other Jewish and non-Jewish organizations that share our commitment to building flourishing and inclusive communities.
We are so much more effective when we work together and when our notion of community is an ever-more vibrant and expansive one. We simply will not rest until we ensure that all Jewish communities in North America are healthy, safe, caring, welcoming and inclusive, educated and engaged, involved in the broader society and deeply connected to Israel and the global Jewish people.
Cleveland powerfully embodies all these values, strengths and aspirations. Let’s talk about Cleveland, because the conference will take place here, the city where I was born and raised and that remains so close to my heart. In Cleveland, I first learned about the profound meaning of Jewish leadership and the embrace of a vibrant Jewish community, whether in synagogue and youth groups, in walkathons for Israel, or at Yom Ha’atzmaut food concerts in the park across the street from our house. So many of my great teachers of Jewish life and learning hailed from Cleveland and their teachings still inspire my work today. I was proud to represent our community in the Ohio Senate and the House of Representatives, and my time in public service gave me an even deeper appreciation for just how unusually vibrant this state and this city are.
It is thus no surprise to me that the Cleveland Jewish community has always punched above its weight, demonstrating remarkable communal unity, geographical stability, fundraising ability and national leadership in Zionism, the civil rights movement, the Soviet Jewry movement, and so many other major causes. The community of Cleveland has raised an impressive $3.3 million of our collective $50 million raised to date for Ukraine aid, which includes a generous matching grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation. Throughout the Federation system, Jewish communities look to Cleveland as a shining example of a community that has weathered every crisis and maximized every opportunity, remaining vibrant through thick and thin.
Right now, Jewish organizations in Cleveland are mobilizing to prepare to accept refugees from Ukraine, just as Cleveland continues to welcome Afghani refugees through the vital partnership between the Federation and US Together. What better and more appropriate place is there than Cleveland to proclaim that collaboration will be the new watchword for North American Jewish life?
Indeed, the city will be very much on display as an exemplar of the value of collaboration. Conferencegoers will take a break from sessions to visit the Cleveland Public Library, The Cleveland Orchestra, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Kanfer Family Enterprise with its Foundation for Living Torah, Karamu House for African-American Theatre, Maltz Performing Arts Center and other cultural gems of which Clevelanders are so justly proud.
This conference will, I am sure, be a launching pad for incredible innovation in the field of collaboration, forging not just new connections among people and organizations, but new ways to conceptualize, explore and foster collaboration in our work across the board.
We will truly be Going Places, Together. But our exciting, transformative journey will commence right here in Cleveland.
Eric Fingerhut is the president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America.