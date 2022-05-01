Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, has credited his childhood experiences in Cleveland with giving him the grounding in Judaism to prepare him for a life in Jewish communal leadership.
Fingerhut, 62, grew up in the Cleveland suburbs of University Heights and Cleveland Heights, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School. His family belonged to the former Beth Am Congregation in Cleveland Heights.
As an adult, when he returned to Shaker Heights, he was married at Park Synagogue, then in Cleveland Heights, where he also became a member.
“I am who I am because of the Cleveland Jewish community,” Fingerhut said in an interview from Poland April 25. “It was a uniquely supportive environment for growing up for somebody like me. There were endless opportunities to be involved in and learning, in synagogue and youth groups, in community activities, walkathon for Israel and Soviet Jewry.”
He has consistently championed his experience growing up in Cleveland.
“My mother was a receptionist at the ... Cleveland Jewish News for 30 years,” Fingerhut said in a statement when the JFNA announced he would take the position. His parents were Alice and Samuel Fingerhut. “My father sold insurance. I didn’t realize it at the time, but my early life was shaped by Federation. I went to preschool at the JCC. I vividly remember carrying signs in the walkathons standing up for Israel during the 1967 and 1973 wars. Never did I imagine that nearly a half century later, I would have the opportunity to lead a movement that has impacted my life and so many others. It has a rich history, and I believe it can have an even more impactful future. I am excited to take on that challenge.”
Fingerhut was in Poland to help shepherd the humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine among JFNA and partner agencies The Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.
JFNA raised more than $50 million in an emergency campaign to bolster efforts in resettling refugees.
“But this is going to go on a long time,” he said. “So we’ve got a meeting with the JDC and the Jewish Agency and other folks on the ground and Jewish community here and see what the next steps are.”
Under Fingerhut’s leadership, JFNA positioned the Jewish communal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including leading JFNA’s Health and Human Services matching grant, hosted Jewish Together, which provided virtual access to Jewish life during the pandemic and created a consortium of Jewish organizations to cooperate in addressing the pandemic. In response to antisemitic violence, JFNA launched LiveSecure, JFNA’s initiative to secure Jewish institutions, raising $62 million with Fingerhut at the helm. In addition, JFNA has hired an executive director of the Israel Travel Alliance to help a multifaith coalition of immersive Israel education travel programs during the pandemic.
Prior to leading JFNA, Fingerhut was president and CEO of Hillel International, a career opportunity that he said was a bit “serendipitous.”
“That only happened because of the well-rounded upbringing that I got in Cleveland,” Fingerhut said. “The fact that I felt so prepared to be a Jewish professional was because of growing up in this incredible community.”
At Hillel, Fingerhut developed partnerships, asserted leadership in advocacy for Israel and instituted a cultural transformation, according to his bio at JFNA. He doubled Hillel’s collective annual revenue from $90 million to nearly $200 million. He also revolutionized the development of talent across the entire Hillel network.
Fingerhut, who started his career in politics working for Cleveland Mayor Michael R. White, said Jewish communal leaders were also actively engaged in civic matters.
“The Jewish community was so actively engaged in civic life and the broader life of our civil society,” he said, adding that came from an understanding that “we were only going to be as successful a Jewish community if we were part of a truly successful, broader community.”
He said every one of the Jewish community leaders he looked up to and admired was engaged more broadly.
Fingerhut named particularly Cleveland businessman and philanthropist Albert Ratner as a mentor, calling him “passionate” about education, poverty and issues affecting the community.
“It wasn’t just about my Jewish upbringing,” Fingerhut said. “It was about my upbringing as a community leader that the values came from the Jewish community.”
Fingerhut began his work at JFNA Aug. 6, 2019.
He had been president and CEO of Hillel International since August 2013. He replaced Wayne Firestone, who left Hillel in April 2013. From 2011 until he joined Hillel, Fingerhut also previously worked as vice president of education and STEM learning at Battelle, a Columbus, OH-based independent research and development organization.
He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1977 and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1981 from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He received his law degree from Stanford University in 1984. He also worked with campus chapters of Hillel as chancellor of the Ohio Board of Regents from 2007 to 2011.
He served as an Ohio senator in 1991 and 1992 and again from 1997 to 2006. He also served one term on the U.S. House of Representatives in 1993 and 1994.
Fingerhut and his wife, Amy, have two sons, Charlie and Sam.
“The more I get to see Jewish communities around the world, and how they’re organized, I realized how fortunate I was to grow up in Cleveland, with its extraordinary community leadership and organization,” Fingerhut said. “And, I will tell you that when I see other Jewish leaders who have broader portfolios, and if we’re from Cleveland, and we see each other, you should know that we all constantly share our pride in Cleveland.”