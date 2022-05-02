This week, hundreds of Jewish community professionals converge on Cleveland for JPro22: Going Places, Together, in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America. We are all grateful for the opportunity to be together. As a community, we’ll learn, share best practices and think about ways to collaborate that enhance our work in the Jewish community.
But above all else, I’m most looking forward to expressing deep gratitude to my colleagues who led Jewish communities around the country through the past 2½ years.
Think back to March 2020, filled with so much unknown and fear. How would programs continue? How would learning occur? What would we focus on? Jewish community professionals answered these questions with deeds, embodying the oft-repeated phrase, “flying the plane as we build it.” They saw a need and an opportunity to develop experiences and to create connections that could provide support and meaning in people’s lives. Because of your commitment and dedication, we gained a new understanding of just how important community is and will continue to be.
We also saw how powerful and effective collaborations could be. Professionals at organizations who never before thought to work together gave it a shot. Without the time to worry about why partnerships couldn’t work, people just looked for ways that partnerships could work. More often than not, these collaborations benefited everyone involved. Soon, we had new resources, new virtual events, new everyday and holiday experiences offered by organizations, each bringing their expertise and ideas to the table. Again, thank you to all the professionals who dove into these new collaborations, who showed vulnerability to colleagues, who were unafraid to say, “I can do this, but I need help doing that.”
There’s no reason we need to lose that now. Let’s look to the future with this same mindset. Let’s keep the same commitment, the same desire to work together and to create meaningful experiences that add value to people’s lives, especially amid challenges.
On behalf of the Jim Joseph Foundation, thank you to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland for hosting us, thank you to JPro and Jewish Federations of North America for bringing us together, and most of all thank you to all the professionals who move our field forward and help us all thrive each and every day.
Barry Finestone is president and CEO of the Jim Joseph Foundation and one of the chairs of JPro22: Going Places, Together, in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America.