The capacity for resilience has been woven into the fabric of Judaism over thousands of years. Judaism’s focus on helping people to get on with living in the face of challenge, pain and tragedy has helped the Jewish people to survive and, indeed, to thrive. Our rich inheritance of Jewish wisdom and practice offers myriad ways to orient ourselves toward gratitude and abundance. A great many of these are communal, since Judaism teaches that we find our humanity most fully in community, acknowledging and strengthening our interdependence, willingly taking on obligations to each other and to the greater world.
JPro22: Going Places, Together, in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America is an extraordinary opportunity for more than 1,200 Jewish communal professionals from across North America to learn and to connect, to collaborate and to plan, to reflect and to build, to mourn and to celebrate … in short, this conference is an outstanding way for participants to cultivate resilience for themselves and their organizations, and to bring this resilience home.
Psychology identifies many resilience factors that map nicely onto Judaism writ large, and onto this gathering in particular. A key factor in cultivating resilience is finding meaning and purpose in life. Resilience is bolstered through the nurturing of social support and through lifelong learning. Embracing change as inevitable and acting with agency help to foster resilience.
Collaboration is the theme of JPro22. With this focus, we will celebrate all these resilience factors among participants and will help to deepen them. Many Jewish communal professionals feel called to do the work we do, and most are sustained by the missions and impact of our organizations. We will explore ways to renew our callings and to nurture colleagues in theirs. We will share our struggles, our successes and, perhaps most importantly, our questions. In addition to pursuing serious learning, we will play together. We will revitalize existing connections and forge new ones. In the enactment of collaboration through the conference’s program, we will delve into new approaches, new texts, new strategies, new models.
Victor Frankl, who both embodied and taught resilience, wrote, “The meaning of fate lies in our response to it. … Chance decides what happens but we decide how to take it.” At JPro22, we will draw deeply on resilience – our individual, our collective and that of our ancestors – so that we may collaborate together to dream and to build the next phase of the Jewish communal future.
Rabbi Deborah Waxman, is one of the co-chairs of JPro22 and is the president and CEO of Reconstructing Judaism, the central organization of the Reconstructionist movement. She is the creator of the podcast “Hashivenu: Jewish Teachings on Resilience,” which she co-hosts with Rabbi Sandra Lawson.