JPro22 attendees held a plenary to commemorate Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, on May 3. Guest speakers from across the world took the stage, and the screen, to speak about their relationships to the holy day and how the world can continue to learn and grow in an effort to promote peace and inclusion.
Rabbi Deborah Waxman, president of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, welcomed guests and introduced speakers Gadir Kamal Mreeh, senior envoy to The Jewish Agency for Israel; Itay Margalit, community shaliach at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; and Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.
Aliza Kline, president and CEO of OneTable, also took the stage to moderate a video call with Ted Comet, honorary associate executive vice president of JDC, during which she presented him with an achievement award.
Barry Finestone, JPro 22 chair and president and CEO of the Jim Joseph Foundation, moderated a panel with Gamal Palmer, principal consultant of Conscious Builders; Jennifer Weinstock, senior vice president of philanthropy of the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston; and Jakir Manela, CEO of Hazon.
“Memory is an essential element of Jewish tradition,” Waxman said. “We remember as a means to cherish and honor.”
Waxman acknowledged the personal connections that many members of the crowd had to Yom Hazikaron.
“Many of you in the room have your own relationship to this day,” Waxman stated. “For sure, you have also known losses, your own grieving processes, your own memories.”
Mreeh pulled for a greater unity in the Jewish community and throughout the world.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you live,” she said. “At the end of the day, Israel is our land and we all care (for it) and we all love (it).”
We have the power to be part of this in the name of diversity, in the name of inclusion and in the name of equality, she added.
Palmer, Weinstock and Manela also discussed diversity, equity and inclusion during their panel moderated by Finestone.
“What we need now is inclusivity, more than ever before,” Manela stated.
Margalit, a former member of the Israeli military, spent his first Yom Hazikaron outside of Israel at JPro22 and reflected on the solemnity that Israel practices during the holy day. He recalled cemeteries filled with loved ones of the deceased, adding that, during every year of his army service, he stood next to a grave during Yom Hazikaron, whether the family was there or not.
“So everyone would get the honor they deserve,” he said.
Farkas acknowledged the range of emotions that come with the day.
“Grief is one of the most complex emotions that we have, because it’s an expression of love,” Farkas said.
Referencing the day’s Torah reading, he pointed out that Aaron insinuated that love is more than just a feeling.
The kind of love Aaron is talking about asks us to imagine the impossible, Farkas stated.
He went on to say that we have been able to send men into space and create technology out of nothing, but no society in the world has ever achieved peace.
“Everybody wants peace and yet it’s the most elusive thing in the world,” Farkas said. “Just because it’s impossible doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive for it.”
Kline presented Comet, 98, with the Mandelkorn Award for his decades of service in several areas of the Jewish community.
“Ted was born here in Cleveland in 1924,” Kline said, adding that, after beginning his career in 1945, Comet traveled to Paris to work with children whose parents were killed in the Holocaust.
“He was transformed by (his) experience, so much so that he then devoted his career to the Jewish people, which has now spanned 80 years of continuous service,” Kline said.
In his video discussion with Kline and attendees, Comet encouraged lay leadership and continued effort, both as a community and as individuals.
“Never think of yourself as a finished product, but always as a work in progress,” Comet said.