Cleveland is rolling our the welcome mat for more than 1,100 Jewish professions who are coming to town through May 4.
JPro 22 Going Places, Together in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America started May 1. The conference held every three years with the last one being held in Detroit, will showcase the city to Jewish professionals from North America who are here to reconnect, celebrate and envision the future.
Among the sites attendees will visit May 2 will be the Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Public Library with OverDrive, The Van Aken District and the historic Shaker Heights Neighborhood, Progressive Field, Playhouse Square and MidTown Cleveland.
Bestselling author Erica Brown will highlight the opening plenary at 5 p.m. May 2, which will include Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. Brown is the director of the Mayberg Center for Jewish Education and Leadership and an associate professor of curriculum and pedagogy at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C..
For more information, visit jpro22.org.
Find Cleveland Jewish News coverage of JPro at cjn.org/jpro.