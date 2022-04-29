What is it about the Jewish Federation of Cleveland that has produced or been the conduit for so many national leaders in the Jewish communal world?
“I would say that it begins with hiring the best,” Tami Caplan, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for the Federation, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 25. “We are enthusiastic followers of the Mort Mandel principle that it’s all about who you hire and how they lead.”
She was referring to the businessman, philanthropist and visionary Morton L. Mandel, who chaired the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Jewish Federations of North America, among other Jewish communal and community-wide boards. The Cleveland native published “It’s All About Who You Hire, How They Lead, … and Other Essential Advice From a Self-Made Leader,” co-authored with John A. Byrne.
“And this really positioned us well for the future,” Caplan said. “And so we hire strong and then we invest in professional development in support and mentoring all along the way.”
The legacy of Mandel looms large at the Federation, whose building, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building, is named for Mandel and his brothers. The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation funds the Mandel Leadership Excellence Center, under which much of the professional development at the Federation takes place.
“For a number of years now, we’ve also made many of our learning and development opportunities open to professionals at our beneficiary agencies,” Caplan said. “It’s beyond the Federation. It’s ensuring the entire community is strong.”
Caplan said that each year the Federation focuses on a theme – this year’s is strategic planning – and looks within the Federation for the people who are best at that skill to design a curriculum for the entire staff.
In addition, the Federation offers supervisory training for new supervisors, Jewish learning open to all staff, regardless of faith and twice a year puts out a learning calendar “that lays out what the opportunities are in the coming six months so that people can plan ahead and block off time to devote to this,” Caplan said. “And I think time is probably a big piece of the puzzle, making sure that not only you offer good education, but that you carve out the time and make it a priority to allow your staff to really take advantage of it.”
Caplan said in the footsteps of Mandel’s leadership the Federation also provides “stretch assignments” to allow people to shine in their work, including internal promotions.
She said the Federation’s staff is marked by longevity, partly due to the culture of learning and internal advancement, which has been carried out by past and present volunteer and professional leadership, including Stephen H. Hoffman, president emeritus of the Federation.
In addition, the Federation’s Wolf Fellowship program, which was established by the family of Ambassador Milton and Roslyn Wolf, is offered to select staff members annually.
That training “is geared directly to where they’re headed professionally at Federation,” Caplan said, adding managers are involved in building each person’s plan.
And, “It goes all the way to the top,” Caplan said. “We involve Erika B. Rudin-Luria (president of the Federation).” As part of that fellowship, Federation offers a seminar in Israel, to allow fellows the opportunity to understand the complexities of that country.
“It is about continued momentum. You have to start at the beginning and continue investing in people. … It’s no surprise that so many national leaders have spent time in Cleveland.”