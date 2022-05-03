JPro Attendees.jpg

Thirteen Jewish professionals from across the country and Canada visit the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. 

 CJN Photos / Courtney Byrnes

JPro attendees were able to get a small taste of Cleveland May 2, the first day of the three-day JPro 22 Going Places. Together conference, through site visits to locations like the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.

Thirteen Jewish professionals from across the United States and Canada, many who were visiting Cleveland for the first time, had the chance to explore and tour the Van Aken District and listen to a panel discussion from local, women-owned businesses and Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss.

Photos: JPro 22 attendees at Van Aken District

1 of 12

Weiss discussed the history and background of the area. Luster co-owners Robin McCann and Tamar Brecher; Ladder owner Dre Wien, and Emily Roggenburk, owner of Emily Roggenburk Shop, talked about what drew them to opening their businesses in the Van Aken District, which officially opened in 2019.

Jesse Ratner, assistant general manager at Van Aken District, led the group on a tour of the location.

More than 1,100 attendees are expected for the conference.

