JPro attendees were able to get a small taste of Cleveland May 2, the first day of the three-day JPro 22 Going Places. Together conference, through site visits to locations like the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
Thirteen Jewish professionals from across the United States and Canada, many who were visiting Cleveland for the first time, had the chance to explore and tour the Van Aken District and listen to a panel discussion from local, women-owned businesses and Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss.
Jesse Ratner, right, assistant general manger of the Van Aken District, leads the group through a tour of the district.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
The group tours the co-working space, AO Office, in the Van Aken District.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Marissa Vinograd, left, and Sonni Simon from South Palm Beach, Fla. browse through the stores.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Attendees listen to the panelists.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
CJN Photos / Courtney Byrnes
The group learns about many locally-owned small businesses located in Van Aken District.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Robin McCann, left, and Tamar Brecher, co-owners of Luster
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Jesse Ratner, left, introduces the panel beginning with Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Emily Roggenburk of Emily Roggenburk Shop
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mayor David Weiss of Shaker Heights
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Dre Wien, owner of Ladder
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Weiss discussed the history and background of the area. Luster co-owners Robin McCann and Tamar Brecher; Ladder owner Dre Wien, and Emily Roggenburk, owner of Emily Roggenburk Shop, talked about what drew them to opening their businesses in the Van Aken District, which officially opened in 2019.
Jesse Ratner, assistant general manager at Van Aken District, led the group on a tour of the location.
More than 1,100 attendees are expected for the conference.