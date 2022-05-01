For William C. Daroff, who was raised in an unaffiliated family in Cleveland, the move toward Jewish communal service first started as a result of work he did in his early adulthood as a volunteer leader with Stephen H. Hoffman, then president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Born in Miami Beach, Fla., Daroff moved to Shaker Heights, the Cleveland suburb, when his father was named chairman of the neurology department at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Daroff’s parents, Dr. Robert and Jane Daroff, currently live in Beachwood, also a Cleveland suburb..
“Steve was a mentor,” Daroff told the Cleveland Jewish News April 25 of Hoffman, now president emeritus of the Cleveland Federation and Mandel Foundation chairman. “And someone who is very focused on how every day, he could work to make the Jewish community a little bit better, make Jewish lives a little better, make the Jewish reality a little better. And so Steve’s focus and drive was something that had great influence over me. And his leadership at the Cleveland Federation in the Cleveland community was second to none.”
Daroff, who is a former vice president of JPro and became CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations Feb. 1, 2020, at first engaged in politics in his early career.
“For me, as someone who was interested in being more engaged in the Jewish community, Steve was a great role model – someone whose heart was always in the right place, his brain was in the right place, he was very thoughtful and strategic.”
As an adult living in Cleveland, he joined B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
In reflecting on other examples, Daroff said he went to Hawken School in Chester Township in Cleveland with children and grandchildren of some of Jewish Cleveland’s most prominent Jewish philanthropists.
He said his peers “are following in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents in being engaged in Jewish life, and that reality of l’dor v’dor within the Cleveland Jewish community – where the Jewish ethic of helping our fellow Jews and helping the community at large – is something that literally seem to get passed down in the mother’s milk of Cleveland’s Jewish moms to Cleveland’s Jewish babies.”
He called that generational commitment “unique and something that had great impact on me as well.”
As to the culture of Cleveland, Daroff said, “The Cleveland Jewish community was always very welcoming.”
He attributed that partly to the influence of the Midwest.
“You did not need to belong to a particular synagogue or grew up in a particular neighborhood or pray in a certain way to be welcomed,” he said. “And that welcoming factor is something that I think is indicative of Cleveland in general, where people say hello to you when you just walk by them on the street. And that is also the case with Cleveland’s Jewish community where everyone always seemed open to welcoming Jews interested in being involved in the Jewish community. That welcoming nature, indicative of Midwestern sensibilities, also is a key component of Cleveland’s Jewish community success.”
Daroff said his decision to work professionally in the Jewish community came after he returned to Cleveland from Columbus, having worked for then-Ohio Gov. George Voinovich in the governor’s office as a special assistant, and then as deputy director of the Ohio Department of Liquor Control.
“I was often the only Jewish Republican in the room in governmental circles,” he said.
In that capacity, he met and worked closely with the late Joyce Garver Keller, then director at Ohio Jewish Communities. Garver Keller was instrumental in taking Daroff under her wing to help him help the Jewish community at the highest levels of state government.
In 2000, as vice president of AJC Cleveland, Daroff attended the Blaustein Retreat held by the AJC in Sedona, Ariz.
“It was while I was there that I had the epiphany that the part of my day I like the most was when I was doing Jewish things,” Daroff said. “When I was reading the Cleveland Jewish News, when I was thinking about Israel, when I was dialing for dollars for Federation, and so it was at this American Jewish Committee retreat for aspiring young Jewish leaders that I realized that what I wanted to do was something Jewish professionally. And so that’s when I switched gears and stopped the practice of law and headed to Washington to do congressional affairs work for the Republican Jewish Coalition.”
Previously, he was the senior vice president for public policy and director of the Washington Office of the Jewish Federations of North America, where for 15 years he was the chief lobbyist and principal spokesman on public policy and international affairs.
Since he was 7 years old, Daroff has worked or volunteered on over 100 campaigns at the local, state, congressional, and presidential levels, according to this bio. He has worked on three presidential campaign staffs, as well as managing campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives and for the state treasurer of Ohio.
Earlier in his career, he served as a political appointee at the U.S. Department of Energy. As an attorney, Daroff focused on public law – counseling corporations on their interactions with government and counseling governments on their legal needs. He was deputy executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition during President George W. Bush’s first term.
Daroff is a judge of the National Jewish Book Awards and for the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature and is a member of the Board of the Jewish Book Council, according to his bio. He is also on the selection committee for Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Bonei Zion award, which is presented annually to immigrants to Israel whose contributions to Israel society “encapsulate the spirit of modern-day Zionism.”
He served as a member of the Board of the World Council of Jewish Communal Service. Daroff was also in leadership positions with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. He was also a member of the International advisory board of the Herzylia Conference and the International Board of Governors of the March of the Living.
Daroff received his bachelor’s degree summa cum laude in political science and history, master’s degree in political science, and juris doctorate from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He is an adjunct professor at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
He and his wife, Heidi Krizer Daroff, have two daughters. The couple met in Krakow, Poland, while studying at Jagiellonian University, from which they both received certificates in the history of Eastern European Jewry and the Holocaust.