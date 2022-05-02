Kindness was in abundance May at Beachwood High School for the first Family Kindness Festival presented by Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid in partnership with Beachwood City Schools.
About 1,000 children and parents turned out for the event geared for children ages 5 to 13.
“The Family Kindness Festival is really an opportunity to celebrate kids and to celebrate kindness,” Dr. Shelley Senders, founder and CEO of Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We live in a world where the adults are screaming at each other and we have an opportunity to celebrate all the kids are who are doing neat things to make the world a better place."
Among the booths were those with crafts for a cause where, children made projects that will benefit many local nonprofit organizations and the people they serve; booths where children exchanged ideas to spread acts of kindness in their schools and communities. There were opportunities to meet local nonprofit organizations, enjoy music and entertainment, and refreshments.
“We have kids who are helping out in medical areas, kids in education areas, kids who are volunteering for Wigs are for Kids,” said Senders, a Beachwood resident and member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. “We have kids who are distributing crayons and were distributing books and the neat thing about it is they’re all doing together and they’re all doing it and having fun at the same time. We’ve creating an environment where we have onion and mustard and clowns. And we have a video both and East Coast Custard. We’ve made it fun, but we’ve made it something kids can really relate to.”
Senders said he hopes to make the event an annual one.
Family Kindness Festival is a project of the Senders Pediatrics Health Initiative, a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.
