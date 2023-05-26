With a theme of Inspired Innovation, the Greater Cleveland Partnership Annual Event brought more than 1,000 Greater Clevelanders to the Cleveland Museum of Art May 15. Attendees listened to panelists and speakers share ideas on innovative ways for public and private partners to move the region forward, according to a news release.
Greater Cleveland Partnership board chair Paul Dolan, owner and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians, opened the event as he asked, “What if we constantly think bigger, act bolder and move forward with confidence? What if we embrace innovation and strive for excellence? What if we endeavor for impact on a global scale?”
“In the last year, we have set our All In vision and plan for Greater Cleveland to once again become one of the Great Regions in the Great Lakes,” Dolan said. “The foundation for our success is our All In values, which start with being Inspired and end with always acting In Unity, for the community’s benefit.”
Baiju Shah, Greater Cleveland Partnership president and CEO, and Megan Kim, COSE executive director, shared remarks and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted delivered the keynote address. The event featured a panel of national business leaders including Eric Kaler, Case Western Reserve University president; April Miller Boise, Intel executive vice president and chief legal office; Traci Forrester, Cleveland-Cliffs executive vice president, environmental and sustainability; and James A. Kenyon, NASA Glenn Research Center director.
Kim inspired the crowd with the story of Kayla Lupean of Play Maysie Portable dollhouses, a 2021 Chain Reaction Cleveland contestant who recently appeared on “Shark Tank,” earning a $150,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran.
Intel was a topic of discussion during the Lt. Governor’s address and the panel as Husted spoke to the potential state impact of the $20 billion investment outside of Columbus and Miller-Boise noted the company is working with more than 100 local suppliers.
The evening concluded with the Shatten Award Presentation, given in honor of Richard Shatten, the late leader of Cleveland Tomorrow. GCP presents this award annually to recognize nonprofit professionals who have had significant impact while exhibiting qualities reminiscent of Richard Shatten’s spirit, the release stated.
The 2023 award honored three individuals from the Cleveland Foundation: Ronald B. Richard, president and CEO; Lillian A. Kuri, executive vice president and chief operating officer and incoming president and CEO; and India Pierce Lee, former senior vice president, programming.
“Throughout their time together, they have provided leadership on key civic priorities, leveraging their platform to convene the community, catalyze initiatives and drive impact that is felt throughout our region,” Dolan said.