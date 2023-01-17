The Maltz Museum had over 1,000 visitors Jan. 16 for its Hear Our Voices: Annual MLK Day celebration as the day’s program featured free tours of the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibition, a talk with the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III and an interactive biography of the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr.
The featured talk with Moss III was held next door at The Temple-Tifereth Israel to a sold-out crowd, followed by a book signing back at the Beachwood museum, where visitors could enjoy hands-on family activities, tour the “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,” exhibit, speak with Moss Jr. in an interactive artificial intelligence biography and attend the Stop the Hate essay writing workshop for sixth to 12th graders.
As the keynote speaker, Moss III spoke about the history of the civil rights movement and the story behind his new book, “Dancing in Darkness,” then the floor was opened for an audience questions and answers segment. He was introduced and welcomed by David Schafer, the managing director of the Maltz Museum, Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of TTTI and Susan Borison, chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee.
“As we come together on this day as we typically in this nation celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but I want to frame it from a different perspective, borrowing from the text, “Dancing in Darkness,” to look at this idea of how do we as a nation dance in this civic darkness,” Moss III said.
He spoke about the village of resilience and Howard Thurman’s teachings of understanding the connections and those who paved the way for others. Moss III, shared his family’s history in the civil rights movement and the stories of leaders from Vernon Johns, MLK’s predecessor as pastor of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, and his persistence to be accepted to Oberlin College; the women behind the Montgomery bus boycotts, including Rosa Parks and Jo Ann Robinson; and Robert Smalls, who freed himself and his crew from slavery during the Civil War by stealing a Confederate transport ship.
Leading to present day as he spoke of his congregation, Trinity United Church of Christ, receiving national attention during former President Barack Obama’s campaign which led to threats and a need for increased security.
During one sleepless night, he said he heard a noise in his house and came to find his daughter dancing in her room.
“At that moment, the spirit said, ‘Stop and listen. Look at your daughter. Your daughter is dancing in the darkness. The darkness is around her, but the darkness in not in her,’” Moss, III said, adding that her shared that story on the pulpit that Sunday.
“If we are to see transformation in this fragile democracy, we must dance with love plus justice, dance with compassion and joy, dance with forgiveness and grace and mercy,” he said. “And if by chance we learn how to dance, we will see transformation in this democracy we call the yet-to-be United States of America.”