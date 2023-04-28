According to Holocaust survivor Trudie Strobel, art saved her life – twice.
First through her mother’s sewing skills as they were prisoners in Auschwitz and then through her use of the same medium to escape depression in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Strobel, 85, discussed this journey and the role art has played in her life, including telling the story of Jewish history through tapestries April 24 before more than 1,000 people from all religious backgrounds at Lorain Palace Theatre as part of a Yom Hashoah Holocaust memorial program.
Strobel told attendees she was sent to Auschwitz with her mother when she was about 6 or 7 and survived due to her mother’s skills as a seamstress as the Nazis put her to work patching up uniforms. As her mother was sewing yellow stars on prisoners’ uniforms, a Nazi guard asked if she could fix a tear in his uniform.
“My mother was necessary to this war machine,” Strobel said. “She was in place as a laborer for the Nazis.”
However, she did as she was ordered and made repairs for the Nazis and, as a result, was spared as was Strobel.
“They took children away, but I stayed with mama all the time” and survived, she said.
Strobel said she learned these skills from her mother, which made a tremendous difference in her life after the war when the trauma she had experienced caught up with her, triggering a paralyzing depression.
Strobel said her depression arose from the pain she suffered during the Holocaust, the daily trauma that has effected her for the rest of her life, the starving, the torture. Some of the painful memories that have stuck with her included a doll her father had bought her that was all she had to remember him by, being ripped out of her hands and a Nazi guard dog lunging to attack her, which she said is “a vision that has never left me.”
A therapist suggested drawing her memories, which Strobel did – using a needle and thread to create a mural. This led her to continue creating tapestries, some as large as 8 feet across, spending six to eight hours a day over the past 30 years to depict Jewish history.
However, hardly anyone knew of her art until Maya Savin Miller was looking for a bat mitzvah project and connected with Strobel.
When they met, Strobel “told me her story, or rather she showed it to me because there on the wall tin he living room were her tapestries, Trudie’s history stitched threat by thread so that future generations would never forget the human toll of genocide,” Savin Miller told attendees. “When I first saw Trudie’s tapestries, I knew they had to be shared with the world,” she said. This work is both “a testament to the healing powers of art and a cautionary tale.”
Not only did Savin Miller connect with Strobel, but she became part of the family, she said, spending holidays with them. Also, her mother, Jody Savin, became Strobel’s biographer and wrote the story of her life and how art saved it in, “Stitched & Sewn: The Life-Saving Art of Holocaust Survivor Trudie Strobel.”
Strobel closed her talk by sharing the lesson she learned from the Holocaust.
Other people “are never less than,” she said. “Once we understand this and use this in life, you know I think we will have a peaceful world.”