DSC_0107.JPG

Participants start the 5k run at the seventh Annual Pals In Motion Sept. 10 at Beachwood High School.

 CJN Photo / Alexandra Golden

The rainy and gloomy weather did not stop over 1,300 people from participating in the seventh annual Pals In Motion fundraiser on Sept. 10 at Beachwood High School.

“It’s our main fundraiser of the year and it raises about a third of our operating budget,” InMotion CEO Cathy Schwartz told the Cleveland Jewish News.

DSC_0012.JPG

InMotion CEO Cathy Schwartz addresses participants before the event on Sept. 10

InMotion, which is at 23905 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, works to support people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners, according to their website.

The fundraising goal for the event was $420,000 and as of Sept. 6, the total raised was $424,046. After the event, as of Sept. 13, the total amount raised was $456,707. There were over 100 volunteers and staff in attendance.

The event featured a 5k run/walk and a 1-mile walk. There was also yoga, an obstacle course and a 100-yard dash relay for the children.

PHOTOS: Pals in Motion event

William McKinney won the 5k in a time of 18:04.42. His 15-year-old son, Alias McKinney, was second in 20:01.18. Patrick Russo was third in 20:26.12.

DSC_0530.JPG

Father and son duo, Alias, 15, and William McKinney pose for a picture after receiving their medals for finishing first and second, respectively, in the 5k run.

Sarah Cherveny was the first female finisher in the 5k and was seventh overall.

DSC_0380.JPG

Sarah Cherveny and Mike Cherveny pose for a picture with their 17 month-old daughter, Ava. Sarah was the first female finisher in the 5k.

