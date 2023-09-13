The rainy and gloomy weather did not stop over 1,300 people from participating in the seventh annual Pals In Motion fundraiser on Sept. 10 at Beachwood High School.
“It’s our main fundraiser of the year and it raises about a third of our operating budget,” InMotion CEO Cathy Schwartz told the Cleveland Jewish News.
InMotion, which is at 23905 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, works to support people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners, according to their website.
The fundraising goal for the event was $420,000 and as of Sept. 6, the total raised was $424,046. After the event, as of Sept. 13, the total amount raised was $456,707. There were over 100 volunteers and staff in attendance.
The event featured a 5k run/walk and a 1-mile walk. There was also yoga, an obstacle course and a 100-yard dash relay for the children.
Participants with blue bibs, which indicate the 5k, start their run.
Lorna Richman, Warren Faber, Linda Gould-Faber and Sue Stewart-Palmisano pose for a team picture with bananas after finishing their race. Their team is Warren’s Rock and Rollers, which refers to Faber refering to his tremors as “rocking and rolling.”
Ben Hischak crosses the finish line after completing the 5k run.
William Barnett and InMotion trainer Dana Rini embrace after finishing the race together.
The Pals In Motion medals for those who finish in the top three in their age category.
Joseph Rozzi, 5, cheers on his brother, AJ Rozzi, 6, as he completes the 5k run.
AJ Rozzi, 6, Wendy Rozzi and Joseph Rozzi,5, pose for a picture after they all completed the race. Wendy and Joseph did the 1-mile walk and AJ did the 5k run.
Tom Swanson holds up his medal that he received for placing second in the male 40 to 44 category.
Members of Team Fisher cross the finish line.
A sign at the seventh Annual Pals In Motion reading “Thank you! PALS InMotion.”
Participants listen to announcements before the seventh Annual Pals in Motion Sept. 10.
Some of the coaches of InMotion before the 7th Annual Pals In Motion
A participant holds a sign reading, “Wasser Friends,” at the start of the walk.
Members of the team Joanna’s Bananas walk during the seventh Annual Pals In Motion.
William McKinney finishes first in the 5k run with a time of 18:04.42.
Alia McKinney, 15, finished second in the 5k run with a time of 20:01.18.
Sara Whittingham, 49, crosses the finish line after completing the 5k run. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was 46 and got into exercising to help with her Parkinson’s symptoms.
Mike Cherveny crosses the 5k run finish line with his 17 month-old daughter, Ava.
Sarah Cherveny and Mike Cherveny pose for a picture with their 17 month-old daughter, Ava. Sarah was the first female finisher in the 5k.
Father and son duo, Alias, 15, and William McKinney pose for a picture after receiving their medals for finishing first and second, respectively, in the 5k run.
InMotion CEO Cathy Schwartz addresses participants before the event on Sept. 10
Participants start the 5k run at the seventh Annual Pals In Motion Sept. 10 at Beachwood High School.
William McKinney won the 5k in a time of 18:04.42. His 15-year-old son, Alias McKinney, was second in 20:01.18. Patrick Russo was third in 20:26.12.
Sarah Cherveny was the first female finisher in the 5k and was seventh overall.