One man was shot and killed and a second man was shot June 8 at the basketball court at Denison Park in Cleveland Heights, according to a news release from Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg. The incident occurred at 6 p.m.

“At least two suspects were seen fleeing the area and CHPD is following up on leads and actively interviewing witnesses,” Mecklenburg stated in the release. “This is not believed to be a random shooting incident and appears the victims and suspects were acquainted.“

Denison Park is at Monticello Road and South Belvoir Boulevard.

An active investigation is underway, Mecklenburg wrote.

