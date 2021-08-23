The top 10 Shining Star Cle competitors will take the stage virtually to compete for $18,500 in college scholarships at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. This is the second straight year the event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.
Renee Greller, Menorah Park director of planned giving and special events, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 18 about the decision to hold the event online again this year.
“There were a lot of bumps in the road,” said Greller about transitioning the event to be run virtually last year. “But this year it’s been a fairly smooth ride. We pride ourselves on health and safety first.”
The first-place winner in the fifth annual contest will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and $2,500 to their high school’s music department. Second place will earn a $5,000 college scholarship, third place will receive a $2,500 college scholarship and fourth place will earn a $1,000 college scholarship.
The competition is presented as one of Menorah Park’s major fundraising events.
In the previous years, Shining Star Cle has raised about $1.9 million for Menorah Park. This year, the Menorah Park Foundation has raised almost $420,000.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Shining Star Cle and the benefit it brings to so many,” Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough said in a statement to the CJN. “We have enjoyed the opportunity to put a spotlight on the young musical talent in Northeast Ohio and experienced the vocal gifts of contestants during the past four years as we will again this year, our fifth.
We further appreciate that they lend their voices to a very important cause – support for people facing the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of memory loss. They set examples for the ways in which all of us can work toward making the world a better place by inspiring, motivating and educating others through use of their unique talents in creative expression.”
Unlike other Menorah Park fundraising events, all of the money from Shining Star Cle benefits the foundation’s memory care programs.
“Statistics show that Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia are on the steady incline, numbers just keep growing,” Greller said. “Memory care has become a top priority, so it really behooves us as an organization to prioritize that (memory care) and to really make sure that our resources are top notch.
Greller estimates that about 200 students auditioned for the competition in its April 1 to June 13 audition period.
Only the top 10 high school students compete in the livestreamed show. They are junior Emelia Aceto of Highland High School in Medina, senior Daniel Blum of Mayfield High School, senior Gabi Ilg of Medina High School, junior Kate Liang of Aurora High School, senior Olivia Nelson of Chardon High School, freshman Alexandra Newman of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, senior Amir Smith of Cleveland School of the Arts, senior Kennedy “Pete” Smith of Andrews Osborne Academy, junior Leah Spacek of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School and junior Calista Zajac of Magnificat High School in Rocky River.
The finalists will receive an opportunity to record in a professional studio for the live competition.
The judges are: Jim Brickman, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist from Shaker Heights; Rashad V. Chambers, the founder and president of Esquire Entertainment; Telly Leung, an actor, singer, and songwriter; Trisha O’Brien, a contemporary jazz singer from Cleveland; Carl Topilow, founder and music director of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.
The six judges and audience will vote to determine the top four winners and recipients of college scholarships.
The competition will be livestreamed on Shining Star Cle’s website, Facebook, and YouTube.
To watch the performance, visit shiningstarcle.org/2021-show.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media partner of the event.