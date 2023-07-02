Beachwood voters will vote to fill four open Beachwood City Council seats in the Nov. 7 election.
The four seats are held by Councilman Mike Burkons and Councilwomen Danielle Shoyket, June Taylor and Barbara Bellin Janovitz.
With the deadline to file Aug. 9, incumbents Burkons, Shoyket and Taylor have filed petitions with the intention of running for reelection.
Shoyket, who filled the vacant seat in February 2022 when councilman Justin Berns was elected mayor, was the first to file her petition May 3 and have the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections certify them. Matthew Hildebrand followed suit, filing May 24, and Beachwood School Board member Jillian DeLong filed June 17. Ali B. Stern filed June 12, but has yet to have her petition certified.
Howard Darvin, Ranjini Gosh, Lee Janovitz and Karen R. Tindel have also taken out petitions, but have yet to file them.
Bellin Janovitz has not taken out a petition for reelection.
Voters will be able to vote for four of the candidates.
This is a developing story.