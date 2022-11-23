After a yearlong delay, 10 of 12 wrongful death cases arising from an alleged COVID-19 testing falsification at Montefiore in October 2020 are heading back to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for trial.
All of the cases were initially filed in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, where the plaintiffs hoped to be able to litigate them. Lawyers for Montefiore and other defendants moved the cases to federal court partly as a delay tactic, according to Adam Pulver at Public Citizen Litigation Group in Washington, D.C., who argued on behalf of the plaintiffs in the appeal before the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.
Pulver called the appeals court decision “absolutely” a victory, explaining that juries in state courts tend to look more favorably on plaintiffs than federal ones.
“It allows the case to proceed and the families to move one step closer to having their day in court,” Pulver told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 21, adding that this decision will also allow families to learn “more from the people at Montefiore who were involved in causing their family members’ deaths.”
Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing for Menorah Park in Beachwood, which affiliated with Montefiore on July 1, 2020, sent a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Our organization’s position continues to be that we do not comment on the specifics of any case(s) while in active litigation,” she wrote. “Thus, we do not have any comment on this procedural determination.”
Howard Mishkind of Mishkind Kulwicki in Beachwood, who represents multiple plaintiffs, told the CJN Nov. 21 that he has repeatedly approached the defendants to request settlements.
“I have no great confidence that they’re going to do the right thing at this point, but I’m certainly going to invite them to have a conversation and see if they want to do the right thing,” Mishkind said.
The three-judge panel for the appeals court decided that the 10 cases can’t be tried in federal court partly based on the timing of an argument defendants made that Montefiore was acting in a federal capacity, Pulver said. That argument was made in subsequent motions by lawyers for defendant Ariel Hyman, the former administrator at Montefiore.
The two cases that remain at the 6th Circuit were filed on behalf of Margaret Friedman, executor of Mary L. Friedman, who died Nov. 30, 2020, and Charles J. Levert II, the personal representative of the estate of Charles Levert Sr., who died Nov. 18, 2020.
The alleged COVID-19 testing falsification took place Oct. 13, 2020.
Hyman’s report to then-Menorah Park Chief Operating Officer Richard Schwalberg resulted in Hyman’s firing as well as the firings of two nurses he implicated, Tina King, director of nursing, and Marie Gelle, assistant director of nursing.
After Menorah Park self-reported the alleged testing falsification, regulatory and criminal investigations began.
In a Nov. 15 administrative hearing before the Ohio Board of Executives of Long-Term Services and Supports, Hyman testified he fabricated part of his October 2020 report to Schwalberg and he now believes the testing occurred properly, blaming stress and his declining mental health at the time for his fabricated report.
Among defendants named in the lawsuits are Montefiore, The Montefiore Home, the Montefiore Foundation, Montefiore of Menorah Park, Menorah Park Foundation Bet Moshav Zakanim Hadati, Menorah Park Center for Senior Living, Hyman, King and Gelle.
Multiple attempts to reach Hyman’s lawyer, James Flynn of Bricker & Eckler in Columbus, were unsuccessful.
Multiple attempts to reach Steven A. Sindell of Sindell and Sindell of Beachwood, who represents King and Gelle, were unsuccessful.