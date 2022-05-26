It’s been a longer journey for some than others in the group as 10 women approach the Torah May 27 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in a b’not mitzvah ceremony under the direction of Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo.
The women, who range in age from 30 to 80 years old, studied as a group, then individually with Sebo during the COVID-19 pandemic, learning to chant a portion of the Torah along with a portion of the Kabbalat Shabbat service, and preparing a speech about their spiritual journey leading to their decision to become a bat mitzvah at this time of their lives.
Some in the group, like Lynn Rosenberg, 75, started at the beginning of the process and have seen the date postponed twice.
Rosenberg, who was born in Hattiesburg, Miss., and raised at Hebrew Union Congregation in Greenville, Miss., told the Cleveland Jewish News that Hebrew wasn’t taught and not much Hebrew was used during services at her childhood congregation.
After she was in college, her parents moved to Cleveland, and she was set up on a blind date with Fred Rosenberg, then in dental school and the man who was to be her husband.
Now grandparents of two, the couple recently went first on a trip to Spain and Portugal with Rabbi Rick Block, now rabbi emeritus at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, and then on one with Block to Israel. Following that trip, Rosenberg said she wanted to learn Hebrew.
“And when they offered this course, well, I thought, ‘Oh, well, that would be a good way to do that, and to learn more about the Jewish religion.’”
Rosenberg’s bat mitzvah will come one week after one of her granddaughter, Campbell Bilsky’s bat mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
“It was difficult,” Rosenberg told the CJN, regarding sustaining commitment to a process that lasted more than two years. “It was difficult to stick with it.”
That is also one of the most satisfying aspects for Rosenberg, who lives in Orange.
She said she is looking forward to “seeing something through and being able to celebrate with my family.”
For Wendy Henoch, 42, the journey to the bat mitzvah will be a culmination of 12 years of intense involvement with The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Henoch is finishing her sixth year on the board, having initially joined when her oldest son, Mason, was in day care. Later, she and her husband, Matthew Henoch, attended the Shabbaton family education program with their children. In the summer of 2021, she underwent a mikvah ceremony under the supervision of Sebo, the final step in her conversion to Judaism.
“Afterwards, all my friends got to share a blessing or give a memory of me,” Henoch of Shaker Heights told the CJN. “It was just really fun. In the social time afterward, I said ‘I know that sometimes people do an adult bat mitzvah.You know I want to join the next class.’”
Henoch said in the time since she committed to become a bat mitzvah with the group, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said her individual sessions with Sebo have been helpful as she has undergone treatment and surgery.
“And it was kind of nice that I already had that time built in with her to process,” Henoch said.
Henoch said she is glad to be able to complete her own bat mitzvah prior to Mason’s bar mitzvah March 15, 2024. She said she looks forward to the time when the photos of each family member holding the Torah will be displayed at her home.
“It’s just really cool that I’m doing mine before he does his,” she said. “And I feel like I’m firming up the Jewish foundation of our house.”
Susie Regal, of Aurora, grew up attending religious school and services at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. A graduate of Laurel School in Shaker Heights, her family had ties to Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, and Rabbi Daniel J. Silver married her sister.
“I became a confirmand, but not a bat mitzvah,” Regal told the CJN, adding at 62, she is in her jubilee year – 50 years following her 13th birthday – corresponding with the week’s Torah portion’s mention of that interval.
Regal gravitated toward The Temple-Tifereth Israel through its Shabbaton program when her children were young.
“Even after Shabbaton, my husband Brett and I just enjoy the learning and being part of The Temple community,” Regal said. “And I wanted to learn more. And it wasn’t just history. Maybe I wanted to learn more Torah. I wanted to be part of it, and it to be part of me.”
She said she also wanted to become a bat mitzvah to understand “what we had our kids do and to do what our potential grandchildren will do.”
At the ceremony, she will don her late father, Leonard Eigner’s tallis, given to him 89 years ago at his bar mitzvah.
“As I am wrapped in this prayer shawl symbolically wrapped in God’s blessings,” Regal said, reading from her speech, “I also feel the blessing of being wrapped in the warm love with which my father always wore this tallis because that’s who he was.”
Sebo said the prolonged process took its toll.
“I felt a lot of empathy towards these women, because they have a myriad of emotions that have come with this,” she told the CJN, “There are some women who wish it would (have happened) already, even if their whole family and all their friends couldn’t come. The majority of the women though, really wanted to wait. They’re excited. They’re nervous, you know, in the normal way that anybody would be nervous for their bat mitzvah. They’re remarkable.”