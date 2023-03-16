For the past decade, Jennifer Sherman has sought to keep attention on the unsolved murder of her mother, Aliza Sherman, and bring about justice. To date, no killer has been identified and no arrests have been made.
The lives of all who knew Sherman were irrevocably changed on March 24, 2013, after she went to meet her divorce lawyer who had an office at 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland. Just outside the office, the mother of four was found stabbed 11 times and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. She died later that day, just a day before the first seder of Passover and two days before her divorce trial of two years in the making, was set to start.
Despite a 10-second surveillance video of the believed killer fleeing the scene and a reward now up to $100,000 – the largest in Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County history – for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
“Justice for Aliza” was a campaign that quickly mobilized to plan the first Mother’s Day tribute and rally for Sherman, just two months after she was killed. The rally featured a community walk from Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood and past Sherman’s home on Penshurst Drive to the lot of the Cleveland Clinic’s Family Health and Surgery Center on Cedar Road, where she worked as a fertility nurse.
“We still stand committed to ensuring that whoever did this is held accountable,” Sherman told the Cleveland Jewish News March 15 about the justice campaign. “And at a larger level, ensuring that something like this does not happen again, hopefully making things better for the next person.”
The only charges that have been brought were in 2016 when Sherman’s divorce attorney, Gregory J. Moore, who replaced Joseph G. Stafford after his law license was suspended for a year, was indicted on seven charges connected to the murder investigation.
He later plead guilty to one of the charges, a misdemeanor charge of falsification related to his whereabouts on March 24, 2013, and two charges related to bomb threats in 2012 at the Lake County Courthouse and Old Cuyahoga County Courthouse on days he was scheduled to begin trials. Moore was sentenced to six months in Cuyahoga County jail, three years probation and 350 hours of community service in 2017.
In the first year after the murder, several rallies and events were held with anywhere from 30 to 300 people attending to remember Sherman and call for justice. Those ranged from rallying outside of the Cleveland Police Headquarters, a gathering on what would have been Sherman’s 54th birthday and a women’s self-defense class.
Since then, an annual anniversary vigil has been held at the scene of the unsolved stabbing, with the exception of 2020 when supporters met on a Zoom conference call due to a stay-at-home order as COVID-19 began to spread across the country. The 10th anniversary will be marked no different.
“As I have said from day one, we are planning to go downtown on March 24 at 5 o’clock, similar to previous years, we’ll hold a moment of silence and just bring attention to what happened there 10 years ago, and how nobody has been held accountable for my mom’s murder,” Sherman said.
Several of the rallies and events over the years, while continuing the call for justice, have also supported various causes, including promoting women’s self-defense education, collecting Hope Totes filled with items to donate to local women in need at Laura’s Home, planting flowers and dedicating a bench in Sherman’s memory at Cleveland Metroparks South Chagrin Reservation.
In addition to the annual vigil, Sherman will mark the 10th anniversary by hosting the “Inspiring Change” event March 23 at Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood to support a fund she started in her mother’s name in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic. The fund will support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence, as well as be used to implement prevention and awareness programs.
“Unfortunately, (we) can’t bring her back, which has been a harsh reality for me over the last 10 years,” Sherman said. “But, what we can do is let her light continue to shine and her legacy live on. And so, hopefully by shining a light on the support victims of violence need and the resources available to them, we will be shining a light on an area that many are afraid to talk about.”
Sherman shared that her mother would often say the Gandhi quote, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world,’ to her children and truly lived her life by that motto.
“She felt like instead of waiting around for things to change, be the one to go and dedicate your time, your energy, your love, whatever it may be, and create the change that you wish you would see in this world,” she said. “So, it feels very fitting in her honor to inspire change in her memory at the 10-year mark.”
The event will share Sherman’s story, information about the fund and the commitment to change.
Sara Shookman, an award-winning journalist, will emcee the event, while there will be appearances by former Cleveland Browns linebacker Frank Stams and Cleveland Cavaliers’ 216 Stix drummer and touring percussionist Elec Simon.
Aliza Sherman was born Sept. 6, 1959, to Holocaust survivors, Doris and Albert Czinn, and was the sister of Harry, Steve and Ed. She graduated from Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in 1977. She had four children.
The last two years of her life were consumed by a contentious and protracted divorce to her soon to be ex-husband, Sanford Sherman, which was set to finally go to trial just two days after she was killed.
Her case became the subject of an Investigative Discovery TV show episode in April 2021 as “Still A Mystery” released the episode “Murdered in Broad Daylight” detailing the events. Shortly after in June, the investigation into her murder was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation as then-Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams wrote to Ohio BCI Agent Supervisor Roger Davis for assistance.
For now – 10 years later – Sherman’s pursuit of justice for her mother continues.