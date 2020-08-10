Ohio has surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19, as Johns Hopkins has reported 5 million cases across the United States.
Ohio has 100,848 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,669 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 9.
The number of reported cases increased by 879 from Aug. 8.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,663,196. The new daily percent positive cases 5.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.3%, according to data from Aug. 7.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 1 new death Aug. 9. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 11,565 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,665 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 78,435 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 13,514 of the cases, 2,204 hospitalizations and 499 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.