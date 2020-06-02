Protesters listened to speeches and then laid flat for at least five minutes on the ground June 2 in downtown Chagrin Falls in support of George Floyd of Minneapolis, who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.
According to police, about 100 people showed up for a Black Lives Matter Rally for Justice in the quaint village.
The event, organized by Chase Tuller, freshman class president at Kenston High School in Bainbridge Township, had been scheduled before protests in downtown Cleveland and around the country in the last several days turned violent, with dozens of arrests and extensive property damage. As a result, Tuller canceled the event.
But that didn’t stop protesters from showing up on a bright, sunny day with temperatures in the 80s. Tuller arrived after the protest had started to see if anyone would show up.
“You’re still here showing support for other people because you see what they’re going through in this country. That’s just so amazing to me,” Tuller said. “To put together this event, even though we canceled the event, it’s phenomenal. I’m so proud of everybody.”
Among the gathering were about 10 police officers, staying in the background and observing.
Protesters were chanting “No justice, no peace.”
One black teenager, who spoke, said “Tomorrow is my birthday. I’m going to be 18. This is the best birthday present.”
Then the crowd started to sing, “Happy Birthday.”
This is a developing story.