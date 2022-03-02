The Acacia Clubhouse, a banquet and event space part of the now-defunct Acacia Country Club, was demolished by the Cleveland Metroparks to reclaim green space at Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst.

Demolition began Feb. 17 and was substantially completed by Feb. 26, according to Jeff Tolman, communications and outreach manager at the Cleveland Metroparks. Work will continue over the next few weeks to remove surrounding impervious surfaces, he told the Cleveland Jewish News via email. The clubhouse was demolished as of March 1.

Acacia Country Club opened in May 1921 with nine holes of golf and no clubhouse and was exclusively for Masons. Later opening to non-Masons, the country club added a clubhouse in July 1922 and a pool in 1954. Major additions to the clubhouse were finished by 1964. By 1993, the country club owned 176 acres and had 440 members. The club ultimately offered 18 holes of golf on 300 acres, designed by Donald Ross, a Boston golf expert.

In 1995, a new clubhouse was built and had been renovated since.

That year, the club sold nearly 18 acres to developer Joe Aveni for a residential development, according to the “Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.” In 2008, shareholders voted to dissolve the club, and was later sold in 2012 to the Conservation Club, a Virginia-based nonprofit, for $14.75 million. The nonprofit then donated the 155 acres to the Cleveland Metroparks, which now operates it as Acacia Reservation.

The clubhouse had been serving as an event venue for Dino’s Catering, operated by the Tibaldi family of Cleveland.

Tolman said the clubhouse was one of the last remnants of the course, and that a recent review indicated the structure needed “a significant overhaul” to maintain safe and efficient operation.

“The removal of the clubhouse and over an acre of impervious surfaces will improve the health of the reservation and Euclid Creek watershed, make way for additional green space and meadow and continue Cleveland Metroparks’ efforts to return the former course to nature,” he said.

“Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources Division has continued to take an active role in maintaining a diverse and healthy ecosystem at Acacia Reservation,” Tolman said. “This includes installation of over 10,000 native plants and trees, active protection of the young forest through deer exclosures, creation of over 8 acres of wetland, native meadow establishment, fish stocking, invasive species removal, stream clean-ups, and restoring Euclid Creek and its tributaries.”

He added the trees and plants are not expected to reach natural maturity for at least 30 more years, but expert biologists surveying the reservation have documented 465 species including 139 bird species.

“Acacia Reservation now totals 156 acres and continues to gain popularity every year since it was acquired by Cleveland Metroparks including driving a record 256,000 recreational visitors in 2020, a 40% increase from 2019 and a 186% increase from 2014, the first full year that park visitation was captured,” Tolman said.

Acacia Reservation at Cedar and Richmond roads has more than four miles of trails, including a recently-opened boardwalk loop trail and viewing deck that connects visitors to the central pond.