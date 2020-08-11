In the weeks before Ohio’s schools are set to start the school year, districts are making different decisions on how to send students back whether through in-person classes, online learning or a mix of the two.
During an Aug. 11 press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there are 325 districts in the state who are planning to return full-time, which is about 590,000 public school students or about 38 percent.
There are 55 districts, or about 25.6 percent, containing about 398,000 students that will return to school through only online classes.
There are 154 districts, or 24.5 percent, containing 380,000 students that will be doing some form of hybrid schooling.
There were 78 districts that the information was not readily available.
In March, 2.4 percent of cases were people younger than 19 years old, according to data from the state. In August, 12.8 percent of cases were people younger than 19.
Dr. John Barnard, chief of pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, discussed the prevalence of COVID-19 among children, emphasizing that children do get sick from the virus.
He said it seems like 17-year-olds are contracting the coronavirus at higher rates than their younger peers, due in parts because they are more likely to socialize with peers and have the ability to move around an area more.
Younger children who need closer-contact care may be more likely to spread coronavirus, said Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
She noted that older children, especially teens, are a great risk for spread because they are more active and have contact with each other.
Manning said pediatricians hold a bias as they want children to return to school for in-person classes if it is safe. To make schools safe, everyone should wear a mask, social distancing should be followed, hands should be washed and surfaces should be cleaned often. A focus on ventilation will add a robust package of safety to students, she said.
When asked about children taking buses to school, Manning said children should be safe if they are facing forward, not moving between seats and wearing a mask.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he and his wife are comfortable with their children heading back to school this fall.
“Nobody knows how this is going to do,” he said. “There is something we do know, we do know how to slow the spread of the virus. Whether you’re in school or outside of school, you do these things right and it will make it more likely that all of this gets to happen in our future as we slow the spread of the virus.”
While Big Ten announced the postponement of the 2020 fall football season, DeWine said an announcement for school sports will be coming.
“As a fan, I’m disappointed,” DeWine said. “But this was a decision made by the Big Ten, it was made by the schools, and we have to respect that decision.”
He added that the player’s safety was a factor. While it’s a disappointment for Buckeye nation, “it’s a disappointment for the young men who play football.”
He noted the importance of sports for students as it can teach discipline and other values on and off the field.
“We’re still working on the orders in regard to sports,” he said. “It’s not only important what these young people do in practice … but what they do the rest of the day.”
DeWine is reminding Ohioans to quarantine for 14 days after traveling to one of six states with a positivity rate above 15 percent.
Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi and Nevada.
Health officials have raised concerns about flew markets in Columbiana and Seneca counties, DeWine said.
In those settings, there have been large crowds, no masks and no social distancing. He reminded those in charge of flea markets to do what they can to ensure social distancing and encourage masks.
Both counties are in the top 10 counties with the highest number of cases per 100,000 people.
Annette M. Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, has been cleared to return to work after being diagnosed with COVID-19, DeWine said during an Aug. 11 press conference.
Ohio has 102,826 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,673 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,095 from Aug. 10.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,702,317. The new daily percent positive cases 4.5%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.1%, according to data from Aug. 9.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 35 new deaths Aug. 11. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 11,760 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,699 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 80,885 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 13,734 of the cases, 2,221 hospitalizations and 505 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.