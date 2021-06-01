At 103 years old, Isay Auguston stays up late at night and speaks of the need to help others as one of the most important lessons in life.
He smiles as he speaks. A World War II veteran of the Soviet army, his medals and decorations cover the entire front of a jacket in an old photograph.
“More than all of these awards and medals, I value this paper: a military record of my military unit, issued in 1945,” he told Lisa Powers during an interview for Western Reserve Historical Society’s Soviet Jewish Oral History Project on July 14, 2014, about his service in World War II, his life afterward and his experience as an immigrant
“In the record it says, ‘Isay Auguston, an ethnic Jew, went willingly into the army and battled the German invaders until 1943. In 1943, he was wounded, underwent treatment and, after 1943, came here. He excellently learned complicated anti-aircraft technology and skillfully applied it in combat. In battle with the enemy, he showed himself to be brave, self-possessed and disciplined. His conduct inspired not only the soldiers, but also the officers.’ The last phrase pleases me most of all.”
Powers asked him who wrote the document.
“The commander of my military unit,” Auguston said. “When I was demobilized, they gave me this record.”
When he learned that the Riga ghetto had been evacuated and presumed that both of his parents along with all of his relatives had been killed, “I decided to make revenge on Germany,” Auguston told the Cleveland Jewish News May 28.
During his service for the Soviet army, Auguston taught himself English and German. He served as a translator, already having mastered Latvian and Estonian.
He had “no ink, no paper, nothing,” he said.
In order to study, he acquired a rifle from a dead soldier, and told the soldier “thank you,” he said, and used the shine on the rifle to study foreign language by moonlight.
In 1945, Auguston was on his way to Japan with Soviet troops, when he received a letter from his mother, Sofie.
In it, according to his 2014 interview, she wrote, “She had arrived, she had nowhere to live, and she was sleeping on the floor. She asked me to come.”
He asked for two days’ leave. His commander granted him a month.
The family’s apartment in Riga had been commandeered for personal use by a Soviet commander. Auguston wrote a letter and managed to “get our room back,” he told Powers.
“If I hadn’t come or if I had been killed, then my mother would have known nothing of me,” he said.
Among the things his mother told him, he said, were that his bar mitzvah tallit and his father’s “were in my mother’s possession. This was impossible, because she had been in the ghetto for a long time.”
The tallit “had been preserved by the family of a famous Cuban Gauleiter – a bandit and, at that time, ‘the Commander of Belarus,’ who was killed in the end by partisans. He was all-powerful, and in his time, killed one million Belarusian Jews. This tallit had been preserved in his apartment,’” he told Powers.
Auguston told the CJN he still remembers studying for his bar mitzvah. The rabbi, he said, came to his house to tutor him. His Torah portion was Vayetze, about Jacob and Laban, and he specifically remembers what he ate the day of his bar mitzvah: jellied beef. It was rare for him to eat so much or so well at that time.
His bar mitzvah took place in Riga, Latvia, when Latvia was still an independent country.
In 1940, when Latvia became a part of the Soviet Union, “Nobody was allowed to learn Jewish (Yiddish). For this you go to prison.”
Auguston said his parents taught him to help others, even though they were very poor themselves, and that each night, his parents offered a neighbor a glass of cocoa, a delicacy.
After the war, Auguston worked as a school principal, establishing five schools. He married, Sofie, and had two children, Cecelia and Michael, later divorcing Sofie.
His children both immigrated to the United States, and he followed Cecelia to Cleveland in 1996 with his second wife, Maya.
Today, Auguston and his wife live at ProMedica Senior Care of Twinsburg, where he is working on his third book. Until three years ago, he lived independently at a senior housing complex in East Cleveland, where he established a magazine for residents.
Auguston was born May 1, 1918, during World War I in Narva, Estonia.
For his 103rd birthday celebration on May 8, he had a cake, a sign and residents stopped by to wish him well.
“The Americans are very honest people,” Auguston told the CJN.
He attributed his long life to his consistent desire to help others, adding that it is important to remember what Hillel taught “on one leg”: to do nothing to others that his hateful to oneself.