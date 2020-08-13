Ohio’s Minority Health Strike Force released its final report with 34 recommendations on dismantling racism through the state, which Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to implement to advance equality in the state.
African-American Ohioans comprise about 13 percent of Ohio’s population, yet make up a 25 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases, 32 percent of hospitalizations and 19 percent of deaths. Latinos make up 6 percent of COVID-19 cases yet make up less than 4 percent of the population.
The recommendations seek to remove public health obstacles, improving the social, economic and physical environments for minorities while strengthening data collection to better track disparities.
“This is our administrations action plan,” DeWine said. “It’s a beginning, it’s not an end. But it’s trying to put in writing some of the things that we believe we can do – we can do to change things for the better.”
Racism is responsible for some of the disparities in health, education and other areas among Black Ohioans, DeWine said.
“Racism is a public health crisis,” he said. “This is something we have to work on every day.”
A permanent group, called the Ohio Governor’s Equity Advisory Board, will continue to study how to improve health outcomes for underserved communities in the state, DeWine said.
DeWine announced the formation of the strike force in April. The strike force released its initial recommendations in May to include more testing, messaging, accessibility and collaboration in minority communities.
As schools continue to determine their own plan to start the school year, DeWine said communities have an obligation to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“The ability of that school and the ability of your children to lay sports is directly dependent on what’s going on in your community,” he said. “It just is. We all have to be in this together.
He compared a map of school district’s plans to go back to school to the public health advisory map, noting it will be a challenge in red counties where students are also coming back in person.
"If you’re a red county, you have to get those numbers down," he said. "The spread that occurs in your county is going to occur in your school."
Cuyahoga County is among the 12 counties deemed at the red level according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Red is the second highest level on the system, meaning there is very high exposure and spread of the virus.
Cuyahoga County is continuing its steady decrease in daily cases reported with 102 cases per 100,000 people.
If the county can drop its rate to under 100, the county will move to the orange level, indicating increased exposure and spread, DeWine said during an Aug. 13 press conference.
Clermount, Brown and Muskingum counties have risen to the red level from last week. Allen and Medina counties dropped to the orange level.
Ohio has 105,426 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,755 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 13.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,178 from Aug. 12.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,747,737. The new daily percent positive cases 5.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.0%, according to data from Aug. 11.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 21 new deaths Aug. 13. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,023 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,743 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 83,642 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 13,999 of the cases, 2,246 hospitalizations and 519 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.