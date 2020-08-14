Ohio has 106,557 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,784 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 14.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,131 from Aug. 13.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,773,797. The new daily percent positive cases 4.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.0%, according to data from Aug. 12.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 29 new deaths Aug. 14. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,128 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,755 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 84,904 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 14,120 of the cases, 2,255 hospitalizations and 523 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.