The city of Shaker Heights has reached agreement with a developer to sell land, site and build a $14.4 million assisted living complex at 16900 Van Aken Blvd.
It will be the city’s third assisted-living complex, according to Joyce Braverman, director of planning for Shaker Heights.
Harbor Chase of Shaker Heights is being developed by Confluent Development of Denver, which is purchasing the land for the development from the city for $1.3 million for the parcel.
At the March 30 board of zoning appeals and planning commission online meeting, the developer received unanimous approval for a conditional use permit and for the variances needed to build the 108-unit complex. As presented, the development would consist of 80 units for assisted living and 28 units of memory care.
Variances were needed for setbacks, landscaping, parking spaces because the total of 82 exceeds the maximum allowed by code.
The parcel is expected to change hands sometime after May.
Harbor Chase of Vero Beach, Fla., will operate the complex.
“We do have a significant population of over-65 residents,” Braverman said. “We have several apartment buildings that are naturally occurring senior buildings that have a number of senior residents or majority senior residents. One is right next door to this property. … I do think it will be very popular.”