William and Inger Ginsberg donated $10 million to the University of Michigan to support the construction of the university’s new Edward and Rosalie Ginsberg Building, in honor of William’s late parents who resided in Cleveland.
The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents approved the name of the new building on the Ann Arbor campus March 24, in recognition of the gift. The building will be a space for faculty, students and community to collaborate and engage, a press release from the university stated.
“We’re really grateful for the university’s support, as well as particularly the Ginsberg family’s support to allow us to continue to do our work in more effective ways moving ahead,” Neeraja Aravamudan, director of the Edward Ginsberg Center for Community Service and Learning, told the CJN. “This is an incredible investment in the work we’ve been doing and the work we plan to continue to do into the future.”
The Ginsberg Center, a hub for community and civic engagement at the university, was endowed by William and Inger in 1999 with a gift of $5 million.
“By making the initial donation two decades ago to name the Center for Community Service and Learning after him, and now funding the Edward and Rosalie Ginsberg Building to house it, we honor my parents by encouraging and helping others to make their own contributions to the betterment of individuals’ lives and our broader society,” William said in the release.
Edward moved from his birthplace of Brooklyn, N.Y. to Cleveland with his family at an early age. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1938, and a law degree from Harvard University in 1941. While in law school, he met Rosalie, who was also from Cleveland, according to the release. She was attending school in Boston at the time.
The couple came home to Cleveland, where they married in the fall of 1941. Edward practiced law in Cleveland for more than 50 years. He spent a significant amount of time raising funds for the state of Israel, working with prominent leaders such as Prime Ministers Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin, according to the release. He also served as a lifetime trustee for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
Edward died in 1997 and Rosalie died in 2011.
The new 11,000-square-foot building will replace the Madelon Pound House. The name of Pound will be honored within the new space, the release said.
The building will incorporate a geothermal exchange system to increase energy efficiency, the release stated.
“It will be the first green building that’s built,” Aravamudan told the CJN. “We’ll be using geothermal and a bunch of other aspects that will add sustainability to it. (It will be) the first net-zero-ready structure on campus.”
The release said Edward and Rosalie were committed to making a difference and that they were dedicated to helping others and having a positive impact on their communities.
“My parents were always supportive of the various communities in which they were involved,” William said in the release. “They shared this involvement, and it represented a continuation of the values and traditions they learned from their parents. Hopefully my brother and I and our families are maintaining those values and traditions.”
William added that his father was fond of the school and the experience he had there.
Much of Edward and Rosalie’s charity work focused on Jewish organizations and the state of Israel, and it was part of a larger sense of obligation to give back to society and help those less fortunate, William stated.
“In giving and asking others to give money to worthy causes, my father always said, ‘Don’t give until it hurts, give until it feels really good,’” William said in the release.