Heart of Gold, a new restaurant that opened in June in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, is seeking to bring back a sense of community to the local restaurant scene with its “Save It For Sunday” series, an idea cooked up by the restaurant’s head chef Adam Bauer.
Kicking off at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at 4133 Lorain Ave., the now sold–out event features 11 former Moxie, the Restaurant chefs. It is planned to be the first of many events to bring together Cleveland chefs and foodies and will feature new chefs and menus each time. Moxie, the Restaurant, created by Brad Friedlander, was based in Beachwood and closed in April 2019. Friedlander has since opened Blu, the Restaurant, in the space.
The six courses will be prepared by teams comprised of Sean St. Clair, Michael Tolosa, Don Triskett, Brandon Veres, Kyle Anderson, Rowan Murray, Bobby Sabetta, Alex Hrvatin, Jason Quiner, Alaina Oneill and Bauer.
“For me, a lot of it is nostalgia and trying to highlight these professionals,” said Bauer, who grew up in Cleveland Heights and now lives in Lakewood. “In my opinion, it was crazy that we were all in the same kitchen together. They are all running kitchens now and were between the ages of 21 and 23 working together at Moxie. This is something of a celebration of the years of hard work and they’re some of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with.”
Bauer said the menu has been finalized for the first event, and described it as “really eclectic and cool,” – something he and the other featured chefs are excited about as the dining scene returns to a sense of normalcy amid the COVID–19 pandemic.
“A lot of chefs, including myself, have been in fine dining for a long time and because of the pandemic they had to adjust and do more casual things,” he said. “We’re all like cooped up and want to make awesome food still. So, that’s another reason to do it.”
Along with the collaborative menu, Bauer said the “Save It For Sunday” series will also be an interactive experience where the chefs will be in the dining room, telling stories.
“A lot of it is going to be storytelling and jokes, whether it’s about food or experiences,” he said. “It’s going to be like a family dinner in that sense, but is also going to be an upscale experience. That is what I’m excited about.”
Kicking off a collaborative series in Cleveland’s restaurant scene seemed like the next move for his career, Bauer said, as well as something the food community needs to get inspired.
“We’ve talked about a couple different ideas and the Moxie theme just happens to be the first one,” he said. “I’m going to bring in chefs from all over the city when we can make schedules work and it’ll just be something completely different. Just having a fun time, collaborating –which is something I think the city and the scene needs right now, a lot of collaboration.”