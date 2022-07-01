Eleven people in Greater Cleveland – including a postal employee – were indicted for participating in a conspiracy that stole mail from the U.S. Postal Service, obtained checks within that stolen mail, and altered, forged and duplicated those checks for financial gain estimated in a loss of $1.5 million.
Named in the June 23 indictment are: Elijah S. Payne, 21, of Streetsboro; William D. Saunders, 21, of Cleveland Heights; Cameron J. Proctor, 20, of Willowick; Tavion L. Bolden, 22, of Cleveland; Rashawn J. Creer, 22, of Cleveland Heights; Maurice A. Mowler, 22, of Kent; Latrent M. Redrick, 25, of Cleveland, Janiya M. N. Smith, 22, of Richmond Heights; Lady M. Walker, 28, of Cleveland; Antoine R. Whitsett, 22, of Euclid and Tyrone Williams, 21, of Euclid.
Williams, Creer, Whitsett, Proctor, Mowler and Saunders were arrested June 30 and Bolden had been previously arrested, according to a news release from U.S. First Assistant Attorney Michelle Baeppler’s office.
Arrest warrants were issued for the remaining defendants.
Daniel Ball, public affairs officer for Baeppler, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 30 that this case is not related to a $2.7 million auto theft conspiracy and mail fraud case that was investigated by federal law enforcement agencies as well as local police, including Beachwood and Shaker Heights departments.
The defendants are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Payne is charged with additional counts of bank fraud and possession of stolen mail. Proctor is also charged with an additional count of theft of mail by a postal employee.
According to the indictment, the defendants are accused of participating in a conspiracy that stole checks from the U.S. mail and fraudulently altered and duplicated those checks to then be deposited with various banks. In order to execute their scheme, members of the conspiracy are accused of unlawfully accessing U.S. mail collection boxes using stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained collection box keys, sometimes directly from postal employees.
Proctor, a postal employee at the time, stole mail in his custody and sold it, along with mail collection box keys, to other members of the conspiracy, according to the indictment.
Specifically, on Dec. 29, 2021, he offered Mowler a mail collection box key and 10 checks for $3,500, according to the indictment.
“Proctor indicated to Mowler that this pricing was to start out and eventually he would provide more checks at a cheaper price,” the indictment reads.
The following day, Proctor offered a mail collection box key to Williams for “2.2” or $2,500, “Proctor said he wouldn’t charge for acquiring checks unless the deposits when through. Proctor said he was looking to profit ‘around 3-4’ for every $2,000 made.”
After obtaining and altering checks from the stolen mail, it is alleged that the conspirators used Instagram to recruit other co-conspirators to use their bank accounts to cash the stolen, altered and forged checks.
Crimes took place from November 2021 to May 2022 in the Northern District of Ohio, according to the indictment.
“Payne and others called themselves ‘Young Sack Chasers’ or ‘YSC,”’ the indictment reads.
Banks targeted were Fifth Third Bank, Key Bank, Citiens Bank, US Bank, Erie Bank, PNC Bank, Huntington Bank and First Federal Lakewood Bank.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Cleveland Division of Police, Rocky River Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Seven Hills Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason W. White.