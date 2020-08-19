Ohio has 110,881 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,907 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 958 from Aug. 18.
The seven-day average of new reported cases is 948 – the first time that number has been below 1,000 since July 6.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,882,588. The new daily percent positive cases 3.3%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.3%, according to data from Aug. 16.
The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been decreasing since mid-July when it was 6.5%.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 36 new deaths Aug. 19. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,529 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,827 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 90,436 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 14,585 of the cases, 2,299 hospitalizations and 542 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.