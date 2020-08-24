Ohio has 114,802 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,978 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 637 from Aug. 22.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,977,822. The new daily percent positive cases 4.1%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.0%, according to data from Aug. 21.
The seven-day moving average of percent positive cases has been decreasing since mid-July when it was 6.5%.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported three new deaths Aug. 23. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,800 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,878 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 94,825 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 14,955 of the cases, 2,338 hospitalizations and 552 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.