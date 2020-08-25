As some schools prepare to enter into their fall sports season, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine clarified part of the sports order he issued Aug. 18 regarding spectators.
The goal is to have the athletes playing their sport while having the ability for their parents and family members to attend and watch, DeWine said during an Aug. 25 press conference.
The max number of spectators together that are allowed is limited to 1,500 or 15 percent of the seating capacity.
Among those that are allowed to have family members spectate are players, coaches, team staff, marching band, honor guard and cheerleaders for both the home and away teams.
DeWine said ideally the number of family members will range to two to four members for each person.
However, since seating capacity might be more limited at small schools, a variant plan is allowed under the order if approved by the local and state health boards.
The variant plan can allow schools to create their own plan for spectators as long as they remain six feet apart.
The local health department will first review the order and if approved, it will move to the state level.
“Our goal is to have the athletes playing … and have the ability of their parents, family members to attend and actually watch them,” DeWine said. “The goal is no spectators other than family members.”
DeWine disregarded an effort by four conservative lawmakers to impeach him over his handling of the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“My priorities are to keep people safe and to get our economy moving faster,” DeWine said. “If there are others in the legislature who want to spend their time on drawing up resolutions and filing articles … I’d just say to them, have at it.”
Interim Ohio Department of Health Director Lance Himes signed a health order that provides mandatory requirements for entertainment venues, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 25.
The order requires venues to designate six-foot distances while employees and patrons are in line, to have hand sanitizer and sanitizing product readily available and to post online whether the venue is open and how best to approach the facility.
The order also states the venue must abide by the following requirements:
- Venues must develop a patron pathway that allows for physical distancing as patrons move from parking, through box office lines, ticket scanning and security screening to their seats.
- Signing and education regarding the importance of staying home if sick, face covering requirements and the need to maintain physical separation.
- Facial coverings must be worn.
- Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and adequate time between events to allow for cleaning.
- Instructing any person with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to return home.
- Patrons at indoor venues must be seated in a socially-distant manner.
Lt. Gov Jon Husted said Ohio is “is on the road to recovery economically speaking.”
Ohio’s peak unemployment during the pandemic was at 17 percent and has since lowered to 8.9 percent.
In regard to the $300 unemployed Ohioans are expecting to receive, DeWine said the application is in but has not yet been approved.
If it is approved, he said the first checks are expected to go out mid- to late-September and will be retroactive to Aug. 1.
As of Sunday, Ohio Means Jobs has listed over 169,000 jobs, 80,000 of which have a salary over $50,000 a year. He added 1,8000 internships are also available.
Husted also provided an update on the convalescent plasma study, noting the Ohio Department of Health is still assembling data for the state’s study but it’s close to the end of the survey.
The study is looking at how many people have COVID-19 antibodies as a result of having the virus.
Ohio has 116,495 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,996 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 844 from Aug. 24.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,021,722. The new daily percent positive cases 4.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.1%, according to data from Aug. 23.
The seven-day moving average of percent positive cases has been decreasing since mid-July when it was 6.5%.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 10 new deaths Aug. 25. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,956 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,903 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 96,728 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 15,088 of the cases, 2,357 hospitalizations and 552 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.