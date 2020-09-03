Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again expressed concerns about spreading the coronavirus over the Labor Day weekend.
He warned against large gatherings and recommended maintaining social distance to avoid the high number of cases reported that followed the Fourth of July weekend.
By mid-July, the state was averaging close to 1,500 new daily cases and saw a 6.5 percent positivity rate.
“What we do this weekend will really determine what our fall is going to look like,” he said during a Sept. 3 press briefing. “We’ve got a lot of things going for us in Ohio and we do not want to turn back.”
The warning comes after DeWine spoke with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence who asked DeWine to express the dangers the holiday weekend contains.
It has been six months since Columbus announced the decision to cancel spectators attending the Arnold Classic.
It was one of state’s earliest decisions to prevent the spread of the virus, which DeWine said put the state on a very good path.
As college students return to campus, Ohio has seen a 35 to 40 percent jump in cases among people ages 18 to 22. Those counties where the colleges are located have also seen more cases.
“While all of at your age thought we were invincible, you can pass this on,” DeWine said. “You can get it and pass it on. That’s the danger if it’s passed on to someone who is older or who has a medical problem.”
DeWine announced A new effort to study wastewater at sewage treatment plants across the state to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The system, called the Ohio Coronavirus Wastewater Monitoring Network, will give an earlier warning sign of possible COVID-19 case increases in any given community. It will also allow decision-makers to plan prevention and response efforts more quickly.
Each wastewater treatment plant covers a specific service area, DeWine said, so it will be able to determine if a local surge in cases may be imminent.
Beginning Sept. 8, parents or guardians and school staff should notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive test or a clinical diagnosis for COVID-19, as part of an order DeWine issued.
Within 24 hours after that notification, the school should notify parents or guardians about the case in writing, providing as much information as possible without releasing protected health information, DeWine said.
The school must also notify their local health department within 24 hours.
Beginning Sept. 15, local health departments will report the number of newly reported and cumulative cases to the Ohio Department of Health every Tuesday.
Schools and school districts will identify a COVID-19 coordinator to facilitate the reporting of case information and upon request, schools or buildings are required to provide the local health department a copy of their pandemic plan.
DeWine reminded residents that just because a school may have positive cases among its students or staff, that does not mean the school did “anything wrong.”
“Schools can’t control what happens out in the community where someone may have contracted the virus,” he said.
FEMA has donated 9 million masks to Ohio, which will be distributed in the next few weeks.
Of those 9 million, 4 million will go to schools; 144,000 will go to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to be distributed to daycare centers; 2 million to programs and organizations that help underserved individuals; 1 million to higher education institutions. The remaining masks will be stored until needed.
Ohio is in the process of creating a distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
When asked, DeWine said those in nursing homes and first responders could be the first to receive the vaccine.
He said he hopes to hear guidance from the federal government but Ohio is working on its own plan as well.
Ohio has 127,112 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,226 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 3.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,345 from Sept. 2.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,312,887. The new daily percent positive cases 4.1%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.4%, according to data from Sept. 1.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 50 new deaths Sept. 2. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 13,663 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,003 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 106,095 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 15,965 of the cases, 2,448 hospitalizations and 591 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.