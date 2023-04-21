About 40 community members and local and state officials gathered on the morning of April 13 to witness the dedication of Solon Woods as Ohio’s 143rd state nature preserve, making it the first nature preserve in Cuyahoga County. The 127-acre preserve is located off Russell Drive in Solon, outside of the city’s urban center.
Solon residents often referred to the area as the Great Blue Heron Preserve because there was once a great blue heron rookery with numerous nests. The city of Solon will remain as the owner of the property.
Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus led the dedication and signed articles of dedication to make it official.
Mertz said there are preserves in 59 of the 88 counties in Ohio. She said preserving areas such as the Solon Woods preserve was the ODNR’s most important work.
She also publicly thanked Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for the funding and his continued support.
“This is a partnership in the works for four years between Solon and the ODNR,” Mertz said, thanking Kraus for his participation in the project. “Today’s dedication of Solon Woods reflects a long-term vision to protect this beautiful forest area.”
Kraus told attendees, “Many cities concentrate their efforts on C.T.A., cars, traffic and asphalt. We decided to change that to PPPP – people, places, parks and preserves. Who would have thought the state of Ohio would be our biggest ally?”
Officials unveiled a large wooden sign with information about the preserve, then held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, a tour was given by Adam Wohlever, who is the Northeast Ohio regional preserve manager for ODNR, Emily Pellegrini, ODNR Northeast Ohio preserve manager, and Rich Gardner, chief botanist.
Wohlever and Pellegrini pointed out various fauna, including yellow trout lilies, blood root, Virginia bluebells, squirrel corn and sessile trillium plants, among others. Hikers also saw an oak tree estimated to be about 300 years old and a huge winding natural grapevine, songbirds and other wildlife.
Kraus said the preserve will offer an excellent opportunity for nature enthusiasts to enjoy the vast acreage for years to come.
“It is my hope that this dedication will inspire more efforts toward preserving natural resources,” he said.
Many of Solon Woods’ massive oak, beech and maple trees have stood in place since before European settlement making the woodland an excellent old growth remnant, according to a news release from the ODNR. Spring offers an outstanding display of wildflowers and vernal pools and other wetlands which are ideal breeding habitat for amphibians such as frogs, toads, and salamanders, the release said.
No pets, bikes, camping or fires are allowed in the preserve. While some of the path is covered in mulch and small, wooded bridges over small streams, most of the preserve is wild.
The preserve will be managed by ODNR’s division of natural areas and preserves with the city of Solon. There are plans in the future to improve public and handicap access.