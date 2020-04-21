A recent approval of a chemical used in COVID-19 testing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could significantly increase tests conducted in Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the FDA’s approval of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s reagent, which are chemicals used in coronavirus testing kits. DeWine said the state does not have enough reagent which has slowed down COVID-19 testing for Ohio.
“That is very, very good news,” DeWine said during an April 21 press conference. "This will significantly, significantly expand the capacity of these labs. ... Most labs in Ohio use Thermo Fisher machines.”
Ohio will see a significant increase in the amount of testing available by mid-May, DeWine said.
DeWine also announced the formation of a testing strike team led by former Ohio Govs. Dick Celeste, a Democrat, and Bob Taft, a Republican.
“They know their way around Ohio,” DeWine said. “Simply put they know how to get things done and know how to make things happen.”
DeWine said they will be part of the effort to source critical testing items, oversee what is being done in the state and expand and maximize the capability Ohio has.
As fair season approaches, DeWine said he is not sure whether they will be able to open this year.
The governor waived a local matching requirement for county fairs to receive a $50,000 grant due to COVID-19. The grant program helps local fairs with facilities and grounds improvement.
DeWine also announced that the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation board of directors approved to send $1.6 billion in dividends back to Ohio employers.
Over 170,000 checks will be mailed to Ohio employers over the next five days to help ease the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly $1.4 billion will go to private employers and $200 million will go to local governments taxing districts.
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, said it’s important to stay ahead of the curve as Ohio plans to start reopening the state.
While the plan has not been announced yet, part of the plan includes opening lowest risk places at first to get the greatest number of employees back at work and then monitor the results.
Things like concerts and sporting events will not be reopening any time soon.
Ohio has 13,725 total cases of COVID-19 and 557 deaths, the ODH reported April 21.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 94,239.
The ODH reports 2,779 individuals have been hospitalized, and 838 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,653 of the cases, 457 hospitalizations and 64 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.