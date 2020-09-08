During an update on the status of the coronavirus in the state, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about the return of students to college campuses.
The governor brought on Kristina Johnson, president of The Ohio State University, to speak about the status of the university.
She said about 1,500 students and 25 members of the staff and faculty have tested positive for the virus.
With a population of 40,000, the positivity rate is at 3.7 percent. Johnson said the rate has dropped since the end of August when it was at about 5.87 percent.
She credited the drop in the positivity rate to mask wearing, a focus on washing hands and staying socially distant.
“The fact that it has dropped ... is a reason for cautious optimism that non-pharmaceutical interventions really are working,” said Johnson during a Sept. 8 press briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19.
She added the university plans to ramp up its testing to 20,000 tests a week.
Ohio children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but are learning remotely, will soon be able to receive additional money to purchase nutritious foods through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
The state has issues more than $250 million in PEBT benefits to more than 850,000 students.
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will issue the second round of benefits later this month to eligible children.
Parents will not need to apply for the benefit. It will be loaded to the Ohio Direction card or one will be mailed to parents.
Cleveland Clinic and Clorox have partnered together to develop a guide to help determine safe activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Aaron Hamilton, associate chief safety and quality officer at Cleveland Clinic, said there are multiple factors to look at to consider if an activity is safe. Among them are how long the activity is, if it’s inside or outside and how many people will be involved.
He said to look at these factors to determine whether or not to attend an event. To read more about the guide, visit clevelandclinic.org/COVID19athome.
DeWine addressed rumors about the latest non-congregate sheltering order that is getting attention online.
He said internet rumors have incorrectly claimed these orders allow children to be separated from parents without permission.
“This is not in our order and there is no truth to the rumor,” he said.
He said families will not be separated and kids will not be taken away from their families.
Instead, the order creates a funding mechanism to allow for federal reimbursement for those looking to create places for people, such as first responders, to safely isolate or quarantine.
It has been used in a handful of cases, DeWine said, but is not used in a large-scale way.
Ohio has 131,992 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,298 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 8.
The number of reported cases increased by 656 from Sept. 7.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,442,697. The new daily percent positive cases 3.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.3%, according to data from Sept. 6.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 22 new deaths Sept. 8. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 13,967 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,042 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 110,279 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 16,360 of the cases, 2,470 hospitalizations and 605 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.