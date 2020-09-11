Ohio has 135,326 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,403 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,240 from Sept. 10.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,512,184. The new daily percent positive cases 3.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.0%, according to data from Sept. 9.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 49 new deaths Sept. 11. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,236 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,081 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 113,053 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 16,544 of the cases, 2,501 hospitalizations and 621 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.